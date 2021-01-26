Abbotsford Tulip Festival Announces It’s Leaving The Fraser Valley

The Bloom Abbotsford Tulip Festival is a popular and colourful spring attraction that drew massive crowds annually from 2016 to 2019.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and sadly will not return to the city. Instead the colourful blooms will move to the North Okanagan.

Founder of the festival, Alexis Szarek says, “it’s a bittersweet feeling to say goodbye to the incredible community that supported our vision for the last few years but we’re hopeful for the future of the event in our new community.”

The Abbotsford Tulip Festival drew crowds of 100,000 visitors a year, for four years straight. There would be thousands of various colours of tulips in full bloom.

That land that once housed the festival has been sold to an unknown buyer, and the Szareks have moved to Armstrong.

There’s currently no information on when the Tulip festival will open to the public in its new Okanagan home, or what the new name will be.

In the meantime, locals can still look forward to the Chilliwack Tulip Festival. Granted restrictions are lifted, it should open sometime in April.

For updates on events in Metro Vancouver, stay tuned to the Events section.