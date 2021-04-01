5 BC National Parks That Offer a Sea of Colour During Wildflower Season

Some of the most beautiful sights to see are fleeting and that definitely goes for wildflower season in BC.

You only have just a few weeks to catch them in all their splendor, which is typically during late spring and early summer.

Discover these national parks in BC to soak up the best of wildflower season across British Columbia.

National Parks In BC To Visit During Wildflower Season

Glacier National Park

Wildflowers are a big part of the Glacier experience. Whether identifying, photographing or simply appreciating them, wildflowers brighten a visit to this mountain landscape.

Location: Columbia-Shuswap



Kootenay National Park

Prospector’s Valley is a gentle trail through regenerating forest, featuring open views and wildflowers. Just make sure you watch out for bears!

Location: Prospector’s Valley and Radium Hot Springs



Mount Revelstoke National Park

From July through August, wildflowers splash the alpine canvas with vivid hues of yellow, red, purple and green. You’ll find everything from mountain arnica and glacier lily to mountain flowers and subalpine daisies.

Location: Revelstoke

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Pacific Rim National Park has a plethora of wildfloweres you’ll find throughout the reserve. In addition, the sand dunes at Wickaninnish Beach also boast wildflowers, showcasing the dunes with a colourful display.

Location: Vancouver Island



Yoho National Park

The midsummer sunshine is known to warming the mountain slopes at higher elevations. As a result you’ll find a sea of wildflowers. Field even offers a “wildflower guesthouse” for those looking to soak up the flowers in all their glory.

Location: Field, BC



