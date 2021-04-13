Summer 2021 Will Be Hotter Than Average in Metro Vancouver

Get ready for some strong bouts of heat this summer of 2021.

Given that most of B.C. is anticipating to explore the local outdoors this summer, you’ll be happy to learn that there will be a lot sunshine. So much so that you may want to prepare yourself for some intense heat.

Summer Forecast

All across B.C. and in Metro Vancouver, the season is calling for dry heat. The dry weather in combination with warmer temperatures will come in fiercer but will peak later than normal.

Summer 2021 is expected to start, officially on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 9:32 am PST, yes on Father’s Day.

However, the summer heat will build and arrive later than normal. The Farmers’ Almanac is suggesting that this year, high temperatures will peak in late August into early September. The air will be much drier, as a result it makes for a bad combination for wildfires.

These conditions also can create a higher chance of thunderstorms.

Given that the summer 2021 will bring intense heat and possible thunder and increased risk of fires, you may want to plan accordingly when staying local.

