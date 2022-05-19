16 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This May Long Weekend (May 20 – 23)

The weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do:

Vancouver International Wine Festival The highly-anticipated premier food and wine festival event wraps up this Sunday, featuring 101 wineries from 14 countries. When & Where: Through May 22, 2022 at various venues across Vancouver. Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival The Fort Langley Beer & Music Festival returns this weekend with over sixty craft beers to try, two stages for live performance, giveaways, lawn games, local wine, cider and kombucha. When & Where: May 21 at Fort Langley Park (9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley) May Day in Fort Langley Fort Langley is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of May Day on Monday, May 23. Organizers have planned a big parade which kicks off at 11:00 along with Events in the Park which run from 12:00 – 4:00. Park events will include speeches from the May Queen and dignitaries, May Pole Dancing, various vendors, food, rides for the kids, Mini Golf and a Beer Garden. When & Where: May 23 – Fort Langley / Fort Langley Community Park. Festivities at the park run from 12:00 to 4:00 pm. Steve Aoki Concert Steve Aoki is finally returning to Vancouver for a live late night show this weekend. Tickets are still available. When & Where: Saturday, May 21 at the Harbour Event & Convention Centre. Alice in Wonderland Cocktail Bar View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidden Vancouver (@hidden.vancouverca) Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. The Wonderland tea party experience wraps up this month so it’s best to reserve your tickets sooner than later. When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest is rolling into Abbotsford this weekend showcasing walking dinosaurs, baby dinosaurs and even dinosaurs you can ride. The event also boasts several interactive events to keep your kids occupied and educated on all things dinosaur.

When & Where: May 20-23 at the Tradex Convention Centre

British Classic Cars at VanDusen Garden

Jaguars, MGs, Triumphs and hundreds of more classic British cars will be on display at VanDusen Botanical Garden this weekend for the Vancouver All British Field Meet.

When & Where: May 21, 10:00 am until 4:30 pm. at VanDusen Gardens

Ongoing Things To Do

Shipyards Live

Marking the beginning of outdoor events, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site this weekend.The event feature live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: May 13, Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Burnaby Village Museum

The Burnaby Village Museum is open ahead of summer this year. This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC. Admission is free however carousel rides are $2.65.

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street (Gastown)

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market will is back and will remain throughout the Spring and Summer. This year’s market will aim to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday. Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

Cirque Du Soleil’s Alegria

This is a classic show that has been slightly reinvented to appeal to the next generation. Guests will be immersed in a kingdom of revolution and be drawn into the story through the performances and vibrancy of the show. As you can expect from a Cirque du Soleil show, the visuals are sure to be spellbinding. Tickets are currently 25% off.

When & Where: Multiple shows a day until June 5 at Concord Pacific Place

FlyOver Canada – The Real Wild West

Take flight aboard West and glide over vast prairies, dip into deep valleys, soar through remote mountain ranges and buzz through urban spaces pulsing with energy. Along the way, you’ll see some of the America’s most iconic locations — including Lake Tahoe, Zion National Park, the Las Vegas Strip and the Grand Canyon — all without leaving Vancouver.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

VanDusen Botanical Garden

If the weather holds up it’s always nice to check out VanDusen botanical garden. It’s a 55 acre outdoor garden with a maze and beautiful flowers tucked away on Oak St. in Vancouver.

When & Where: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5251 Oak St.

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre. Admission this weekend is free, which is expected cause massive delays and sold out shows.

Where: Science World

