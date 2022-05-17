Anyone over the age of 19 will once again be able to legally have a drink at one at 22 Vancouver parks this summer.

For the second year in a row, the Vancouver Park Board approved a new plan to allow residents to drink in specific designated areas of certain parks between 11am – 9pm. This includes 22 areas out of the city’s 230 parks.

These parks were selected as they include amenities like washrooms, garbage and proximity to other services to ensure that parks remain well maintained and tidy.

The program will kick off on June 3 and will run until October 16h of this year.

22 Vancouver Parks To Legally Drink in 2022

Here’s the full list of where the 22 locations will be, and their mapped out area.

Here’s a list of the park names:

Collingwood Park

David Lam Park

Fraser River Park

Granville Park

Harbour Green Park

John Hendry (Trout Lake) Park

Kitsilano Beach Park / Hadden Park

Langara Park

Locarno Beach Park

Maple Grove Park

Memorial South Park

Memorial West Park

New Brighton Park

Pandora Park

Queen Elizabeth Park

Quilchena Park

Riverfront Park (West)

Robson Park

Rupert Park

Stanley Park (Southwest)

Vanier Park

Volunteer Park

Following the 2022 pilot program, city staff will present recommendations to the Board for how to proceed with alcohol consumption in parks.

These recommendations will be based on what has been learnt from both pilot programs and commissioners will decide how to proceed.

While the pilot is in effect, Parks and Recreation staff, including the Park Rangers and Park Operations teams, will work with the Vancouver Police Department and the regional health authority to ensure each site is safe, properly managed and well-maintained.

