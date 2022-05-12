16 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend (May 13 – 15)

The weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do:

TJ Fest Lovers of good food and live music can get the best of both worlds when the TJ Fest returns bigger than ever. The diversity of our region can be experienced artisan booths, local vendors, live performances, and mouthwatering food. The Taiwanese Food Fare of TJ Fest is one of the biggest highlights of the festival. The best part of the event is that admission is completely free. When & Where: Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 at 3426 Smith Ave. Burnaby from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Alice in Wonderland Cocktail Bar View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidden Vancouver (@hidden.vancouverca) Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. The Wonderland tea party experience wraps up this month so it’s best to reserve your tickets sooner than later. When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. Spot Prawn Festival View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chefs’ Table Society of BC (@chefstablebc) The annual Spot Prawn Festival will be taking place at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf in Vancouver, on Sunday. Attendees will have access to the docks, can watch cooking demos and partake in a number of other activities. They can also enjoy a variety of spot prawn dishes and seafood chowder. When & Where: May 15 at 1505 West 1st Ave, Vancouver Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest is rolling into town this weekend showcasing walking dinosaurs, baby dinosaurs and even dinosaurs you can ride. The event also boasts several interactive events to keep your kids occupied and educated on all things dinosaur.

When & Where: May 13 – 15 at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Shipyards Live

Marking the beginning of outdoor events, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is making a return to the Shipyards development site this weekend.The event feature live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: May 13, Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Bring Your Own Cup To 7/11

7-Eleven’s Bring Your Own Cup Day is back! From May 13th to 14th, Slurpee fans can bring ANY cup/container to the nearest 7-Eleven location and fill it to the brim for only $2.49!

In addition, 7-Eleven will be dropping a new flavour for the Summer months called Frog Water: a blend of watermelon and lime!

When & Where: May 13 – 14 at your local 7-Eleven

Granville Island Brewing Birthday Bash

Granville Island Brewing turns 38 and to commemorate the landmark anniversary, it’s hosting an unforgettable birthday party featuring samples from local food trucks, award winning brews (including their recently reintroduced Peach Sour), games, and arts and live entertainment suitable for the whole family.

When & Where: Saturday, May 14, from 12pm-9pm on Granville Island.

Ongoing Things To Do

Burnaby Village Museum Opens

The Burnaby Village Museum is opening ahead of summer this year. This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC. Admission is free however carousel rides are $2.65.

La Pizza Week Vancouver

Pizza fans across Vancouver can once again enjoy the unique culinary creations of their favourite local restaurants, through take-out or delivery. As of writing, 33 local pizzerias are offering exclusive creations up for grabs.

When & Where: May 1st to May 14th at various local restaurants. See participating list here.

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street (Gastown)

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market will is back and will remain throughout the Spring and Summer. This year’s market will aim to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday. Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

Cirque Du Soleil’s Alegria

This is a classic show that has been slightly reinvented to appeal to the next generation. Guests will be immersed in a kingdom of revolution and be drawn into the story through the performances and vibrancy of the show. As you can expect from a Cirque du Soleil show, the visuals are sure to be spellbinding.

When & Where: Multiple shows a day until June 5 at Concord Pacific Place

FlyOver Canada – The Real Wild West

Take flight aboard West and glide over vast prairies, dip into deep valleys, soar through remote mountain ranges and buzz through urban spaces pulsing with energy. Along the way, you’ll see some of the America’s most iconic locations — including Lake Tahoe, Zion National Park, the Las Vegas Strip and the Grand Canyon — all without leaving Vancouver.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

VanDusen Botanical Garden

If the weather holds up it’s always nice to check out VanDusen botanical garden. It’s a 55 acre outdoor garden with a maze and beautiful flowers tucked away on Oak St. in Vancouver.

When & Where: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5251 Oak St.

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre. Admission this weekend is free, which is expected cause massive delays and sold out shows.

Where: Science World

