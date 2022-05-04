Spot Prawn Events + Festivals Metro Vancouver This May

It’s officially spot prawn season.
And seafood lovers can get their hands on some fresh spot prawns at one of these docks and restaurants in Metro Vancouver.
Where To Get Spot Prawns In Metro Vancouver
Steveston Spot Prawns & Seafood
Spot prawns are back at the iconic Fisherman’s Wharf in the historic Steveston Village. Dock sales start May 6 and pre-orders are available for pick-up starting May 7.
Their spot prawns are fresh from the sea and sold right from the vessel.
Address: 3800 Bayview Street, Richmond
Spot Prawn Festival
The annual Spot Prawn Festival will be taking place at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf in Vancouver, on May 15.
Attendees will have access to the docks, can watch cooking demos and partake in a number of other activities. They can also enjoy a variety of spot prawn dishes and seafood chowder.
Address: 1505 West 1st Ave, Vancouver
Dine About
Richmond is hosting a Dine About event from May 18 to June 5. And several local eateries, including Blue Canoe, Steveston Seafood House and Shady Island have chosen to participate.
The restaurant’s will feature a main course or appetizer made from local spot prawns or other seafood.
Address: Several participating locations
