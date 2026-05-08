Why the PNE Is the Right Home for the Whitecaps’ New Stadium

With the future of the Vancouver Whitecaps dominating sports headlines in 2026 and the clock ticking on the club’s search for a permanent home, the conversation about where a new stadium should be built has officially gone public.

A few sites have been floated. The downtown waterfront has its champions. So do other corners of the city. And those conversations are worth having, Vancouver should always be ambitious about what it builds and where.

But there’s a difference between a site that could work and a site that is working. Right now, only one site has a willing team, a willing city, a signed agreement, and a real deadline. That site is the PNE at Hastings Park.

Here’s why it deserves the spotlight.

There’s a real deal on the table and a real deadline

In December 2025, Mayor Ken Sim and Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster signed a Memorandum of Understanding to begin negotiating a 99-year lease on the 40-acre Hastings Racecourse site. The deadline to finalize the agreement and a redevelopment concept is the end of 2026.

Translation: this isn’t a vision board. It’s a signed agreement, with a willing team, a willing city, and a clock on the wall.

Other sites can be studied. Other ideas can be floated. But the PNE is the one with momentum and with a team that has publicly said they want to build there.

One landowner. One level of government. One conversation.

This is the part that gets lost in the romance of waterfront renderings.

The City of Vancouver owns the PNE outright. That means a Whitecaps stadium at Hastings Park requires negotiations with one party: the City. No federal port authority approvals. No private rail company at the table. No provincial land swap. No multi-jurisdictional choreography that can take a decade and still fall apart.

In a city where big projects routinely die because too many parties have veto power, “one landowner” is a feature, not a footnote.

There’s actually room to build the whole thing

A modern MLS stadium isn’t just a stadium. The economics only work when it’s paired with an entertainment district — bars, restaurants, hotels, retail, the kind of pre-game and post-game ecosystem that turns 18,000 fans into a full day of spending.

The PNE has the footprint for that. Forty acres at Hastings Racecourse, with the existing Pacific Coliseum, Playland, the new Freedom Mobile Arch amphitheatre opening this June, and fairgrounds that already draw millions of visitors a year. A Whitecaps stadium doesn’t get dropped into an empty field, it joins an entertainment district that’s already half-built.

We’ve literally done this before and it worked

Here’s the thing nobody’s talking about: a 27,500-seat stadium already operated at this exact site, and it did just fine.

Empire Field opened at Hastings Park in 2010 to host the BC Lions and, later, the Whitecaps’ inaugural MLS season in 2011. The Whitecaps averaged over 20,500 fans per MLS game there. The Galaxy match sold out at 27,500. Bryan Adams and the Beach Boys sold out a 23,000-seat concert. Transit handled it. The neighbourhood handled it. The PNE handled it.

The “can the PNE move that many people?” question was answered fifteen years ago. Yes. It can.

And with the City already studying rapid transit along the Hastings Street corridor, a study Council approved back in 2023, the case for upgraded transit only gets stronger when you have more reasons for people to ride it. A stadium, an amphitheatre, the PNE Fair, the Pacific Coliseum: that’s a destination. Destinations are how transit projects get built.

Built for what’s next

Stadiums aren’t one-and-done. They get expanded, upgraded, retrofitted. They host concerts, international friendlies, World Cup qualifiers, championship matches.

The PNE site has the surrounding land to grow into. Tight downtown sites, wedged between rail lines, condo towers, and the water, often don’t. If the Whitecaps land in Vancouver and the team grows, the PNE gives them room to grow with it.

The bottom line

By all means, let’s keep talking about every site that could host a world-class stadium in this city. Vancouver has never been short on ideas. But ideas don’t break ground.

The PNE has what every other site is still trying to assemble: an MOU, a willing partner, a clear landowner, and a real timeline. It’s the site where a stadium can actually get built and where, fifteen years ago, one already was.

The Whitecaps deserve a permanent home in Vancouver. The PNE is the one site ready to deliver it.