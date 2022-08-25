27 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Aug 26-28)

TGIF! It’s finally the weekend again. So make the most of it by checking out all the fun things there are to see and do around the city over the next few days.

From the PNE to Italian Days, there’s plenty to make this weekend a memorable one.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Farewell to Summer Fireworks Festival

The Hyack Festival Association is hosting a “Farewell to Summer Fireworks Festival” this weekend in New Westminster. Prior to the fireworks, you can also check out market vendors and live music. The market takes places from 1-9pm. Fireworks begin at 9:15pm.

When & Where: 1-10pm on Saturday, August 27 at the New Westminster Quay.

Summer Happenings

There’s lots going on in Maple Ridge this summer, including its Summer Happenings every Friday night from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Check out Memorial Peace Park to find a variety of food trucks, as well as live entertainment and several family-friendly activities.

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 26 at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge

Festival of India

Don’t miss out on all the fun of Vancouver’s Festival of India. The 50th annual event will take over Creekside Park with live music, cultural dances and a free kids play area.

There will also be lots of plant-based food on-site, and a Soul Veg Market on Sunday featuring a free vegetarian / vegan feast.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at Creekside Park

Italian Days in Grandview Park

Who says Commercial Drive gets to have all the fun? There’s also an Italy-inspired festival taking part in Vancouver’s Grandview Park.

Italian Day will take place on Sunday from noon to 9 pm, with streets filled with food vendors, live music and much more.

When & Where: Sunday, Aug. 28 at Grandview Park

Riverside Street Vibe Festival

The first annual Riverside Street Vibe Festival is coming to Vancouver’s bustling River District neighbourhood on Saturday from 1 to 6 pm.

There will be beer gardens, food trucks, market vendors, live music, art and face painting (just to name a few).

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 27 at East Kent Ave North (between Rivergrass Drive and Boundary Road)



Kendrick Lamar

Fans of rapper Kendrick Lamar are in luck. He’s bringing The Big Steppers Tour to Vancouver this weekend.

Catch Kendrick Lamar with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone at Rogers Arena on Sunday.

When & Where: Sunday, Aug. 28 at Rogers Arena

Burnaby Picnic in the Park

Join the BC Epilepsy Society from noon to 2 pm at Confederation Park on Saturday for its Burnaby Picnic in the Park.

The free event features food, games, prizes and more. There will be picnic table seating but guests are welcome to bring their own blankets and chairs as seating may be limited.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 27 at Confederation Park

Punjabi Market Live

The Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts presents Punjabi Market Live, which is a celebration of dance, music, poetry, food, and more.

The free Punjabi Market Live event takes place from 2 to 6 pm on Sunday at 49th Avenue and Main Street.

When & Where: Sunday, Aug. 28 at 49th Avenue and Main Street

Vancouver Canadians Game

Take part in everyone’s favourite summer pastime, which of course is heading to a Vancouver Canadians Game at Nat Bailey Stadium.

They’re playing the Hillsboro Hops on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And, the Saturday game will have a spectacular fireworks show to cap off the night.

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Aug. 28 at Nat Bailey Stadium

Pet-A-Palooza

Celebrate the Day of the Dog in Yaletown on Sunday. The pet-friendly event features dog product vendors, dog races and hundreds of four-legged friends wandering around the street.

Plus, the event is free to attend.

When & Where: Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1100 Mainland Street

Fair Friday at the PNE

The PNE is back and that also means the return of Fair Friday. On Fair Fridays, the first 5,000 people to show their Compass Card or proof of transit fare received 2-for-1 admission.

It’s valid for in-person admission payment only.

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Aug. 28 at 2901 East Hastings Street

Granville Promenade

The Granville Promenade shuts down two blocks of the Granville Entertainment District every weekend in August, including this one.

It’s free to attend and will showcase lots of live entertainment from 1 pm to 7 pm.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 from Smithe Street to Helmcken Street

Ongoing Things To Do

Neverland Peter Pan Bar

If you’ve always wanted to visit the Blue Lagoon, check out the Lost Boys Hideout, or see if pixie dust is real, then you should be excited about this new Peter Pan inspired Neverland pop-up. The experience lets you be a kid again, but this time with cocktails sprinkled with faith and a little bit of pixie dust.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience, where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter. Expect things to get curious and curiouser.

The Wonderland tea party experience has been extended due to popular demand. Here’s a look at the final dates and times.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Potion Putt Mini Golf

A cool golf experience inspired by famous fantasy and fictional wizards has arrived in Vancouver. The pop-up allows you to test your wizarding putt putt skills in a unique dark lit environment.

Embark on 9 wand-erful holes of magic and encounter smoking cauldrons, tasty beverages, and magical portals along the way.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

$2.99 Movies at Cineplex

Cineplex’s Family Favourites program will let you pay $2.99 per person for Saturday morning movies for the rest of the month. See the August lineup here.

The Wizard’s Den Semester II

A theatre show meets an escape room with cocktails….what more could you want! This is a Harry Potter themed event like no other, expect incredible actors, riddles, cocktails and magic.

For wizards and witches that have been in lessons with us before or have never visited The Wizard’s Den, you can expect the unexpected.

When & Where: Select dates and times at the Vancouver Alpen Club. Learn more.

Langley Night Market

The Fort Langley Night Market is back every Friday. The event is a community gathering to bring people together in an outdoor space like no other with play areas, vendors, music, food, beer & wine.

Admission is free.

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 26 from 5-10 p.m. at the corner of Glover Rd and Mary Ave

Glow in the Dark Paddleboarding

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek. Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment.

When & Where: Each tour departs from Granville Island every Friday and Saturday

PNE

Vancouver’s favourite summertime tradition is back, with an impressive line up of attractions both old and new to keep you entertained.

From the SuperDogs to the Dueling Pianos, the PNE has something for everyone. The Summer Night Concerts are also returning.

When & Where: All weekend at 2901 East Hastings Street

Shipyards Live

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site. The event features live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: 3 – 11 p.m. every Friday at the Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Burnaby Village Museum

This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, admission is free, however carousel rides are $2.65

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market is back and will remain open throughout the entire Summer. This year’s market aims to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday on the corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

FlyOver Canada – Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Connect with the sights, sounds and spirit of the Canadian Rockies. FlyOver’s latest flight ride transports you over iconic mountain scenery, from the legendary waters of Maligne Lake to the snowy heights of Mount Somervell.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

Where: Science World

