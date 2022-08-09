Taking a family of four (two adults, two kids) to the movies could set you back $61.80 before tax or you could take advantage of the Cineplex Family Deal this August.

Cineplex’s Family Favourites program will let you pay $2.99 per person for Saturday morning movies for the rest of the month.

From 11 a.m. onwards, locals can catch cheap movies at participating local theatres.

Upcoming movies are:

August 13: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

August 20: The Secret of NIMH

August 27: Sonic the Hedgehog

As of writing, participating locations include:

Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis

Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill

Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas

SilverCity Riverport Cinemas

Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal

Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford

Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack

Visit the Cineplex website to learn more and reserve your discounted tickets.

