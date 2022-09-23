6 Corn Mazes Near Vancouver To Get Lost In This Fall

Hello fall!

Autumn has officially arrived so throw on some flannel, grab a PSL and head to one of these corn mazes around Vancouver.

Corn Mazes Around Vancouver

Hazelmere Pumpkin Patch Mini Corn Maze



While most families flock to Hazelmere for its pumpkin patch and petting barn, it also has a mini corn maze designed for kids (or those young at heart).

There’s also a playground and picnic area, so make a whole day out of it.

Address: 18507 20th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $7.50 per person on weekdays and $10 per person on weekends. Kids two and under are free

Taves Family Farms Corn Quest Maze

Embark on a corn quest maze at Taves this fall. The popular maze gives guests a few clues along the way to help them find their way out.

There’s also two smaller corn mazes at the farm for younger kids. Of course, the farm has lots of other activities to enjoy, including hayrides, a pumpkin path and pedal karts.

Address: 333 Gladwin Rd, Abbotsford

Cost: Guests must purchase a Super Fun Pass for access to the corn maze, which is $17.25 to $24.95 for ages three and up. Prices vary online

Laity Pumpkin Patch North Corn Maze

The Laity Pumpkin Patch in Maple Ridge has two separate corn mazes right across the street from one another.

The one-acre maze on the north side is meant for kids six and under. Admission to the corn maze also includes access to the pumpkin patch, obstacle course, gold panning and hay wagon rides.

Address: 21145 128th Avenue, Maple Ridge

Cost: $8 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays. Kids two and under are free

Laity Pumpkin Patch South Corn Maze

Both older kids and adults should opt for this location. This larger, two-acre maze is more of a challenge.

Guests can also enjoy a pumpkin cannon launch every hour, a glow-in-the-dark garden and of course, plenty of farm animals.

Address: 12725 Laity Street, Maple Ridge

Cost: $8 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays. Kids two and under are free

Maan Farms Haunted Corn Maze

This family-run farm has two corn mazes to choose from. Visit during the day to frolic through their seven acre maze, suitable for all ages.

Adults can take part in a much more terrifying experience after dark. The farm’s Haunted Corn Maze is known as being the scariest corn maze in Canada and takes guests through a series of haunted “houses” located in the field.

Address: 790 McKenzie Rd, Abbotsford

Cost: $16 for daytime general admission for ages three and up. Haunted attractions starting at $45

Chilliwack Corn Maze at Greendale Acres

Last, but certainly not least is the epic Chilliwack Corn Maze at Greendale Acres.

This year, Greendale Acres partnered with Science World to create a gigantic T-Rex design, along with a chicken. The interactive corn maze also includes dinosaur trivia questions along the way.

Address: 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Cost: $16 to 18 for general admission and kids two and under are free

