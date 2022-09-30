Cineplex Theatres Are Screening Movies For $2.99 This Month (Lineup)

604 Now | @604now | September 30, 2022
News
Cineplex family deal / movie theatre cineplex
Photo: Krists Luhaers / Unsplash

Taking a family of four (two adults, two kids) to the movies could set you back $61.80 before tax or you could take advantage of the Cineplex Family Deal this August.

Cineplex’s Family Favourites program will let you pay $2.99 per person for Saturday morning movies this October.

From 11 a.m. onwards, locals can catch cheap movies at participating local theatres.

Cineplex $2.99 Movies Lineup:

  • October 1 – Shrek – Family Favourites
  • October 8 –The Goonies – Family Favourites
  • October 15 –Shrek 2 – Family Favourites
  • October 22 –Shrek The Third – Family Favourites

As of writing, participating locations include:

  • Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis
  • Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill
  • Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas
  • SilverCity Riverport Cinemas
  • Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal
  • Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford
  • Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack

Visit the Cineplex website to learn more and reserve your discounted tickets.

Cineplex Family Favourites

When: Every Saturday morning in October

Where: Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis; Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill; Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas; SilverCity Riverport Cinemas; Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal; Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford; Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack

Admission: $2.99 + tax

 

