Taking a family of four (two adults, two kids) to the movies could set you back $61.80 before tax or you could take advantage of the Cineplex Family Deal this August.
Cineplex’s Family Favourites program will let you pay $2.99 per person for Saturday morning movies this October.
From 11 a.m. onwards, locals can catch cheap movies at participating local theatres.
Cineplex $2.99 Movies Lineup:
- October 1 – Shrek – Family Favourites
- October 8 –The Goonies – Family Favourites
- October 15 –Shrek 2 – Family Favourites
- October 22 –Shrek The Third – Family Favourites
As of writing, participating locations include:
- Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis
- Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill
- Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas
- SilverCity Riverport Cinemas
- Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal
- Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford
- Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack
Visit the Cineplex website to learn more and reserve your discounted tickets.
Cineplex Family Favourites
When: Every Saturday morning in October
Where: Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis; Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill; Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas; SilverCity Riverport Cinemas; Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal; Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford; Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack
Admission: $2.99 + tax
