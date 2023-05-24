35 Free + Exciting Festivals to check out this Summer in Metro Vancouver

Sunny skies and warmer weather can only mean one thing: Festival season is upon us.

These festivals in Metro Vancouver have something for everyone — whether you’re a foodie, music lover or just looking for an excuse to celebrate.

June Festivals in Metro Vancouver

Spot Prawn Festival

Seafood enthusiasts won’t want to miss out on this one. Vancouver’s popular Spot Prawn Festival will take place at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf on one day only.

When & Where: May 28 at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Halal Ribfest

A bucket list worthy halal food tour is stopping in Vancouver in early June. Dig into savoury items like shawarma and some sweet options as well. Ticket prices are available and starts at $10 for entry.

When & Where: June 2 to 4 at Holland Park, 13428 Old Yale Rd, Surrey

BC Cider Festival

Be part of the 4th annual BC Cider Festival, which is a unique tasting event happening in North Vancouver that will feature 30+ cideries from BC, the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. Tickets are $75 and includes tasting samples.

When & Where: June 3 at The Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Japan Market Summer Festival

Check out Vancouver’s largest market for locally made, imported, and Japanese inspired products and food. It will be returning to the Vancouver Art Gallery for one weekend this summer. Entry tickets are $5 and can be purchased online or in person

When & Where: June 10-11 at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Italian Day on the Drive

The iconic Italian Day on the Drive festival will bring a piece of Italy to Commercial Drive this June. The free event celebrates Italian heritage, culture, and community in a vibrant 14-block celebration of epic proportions. This is a free to attend block party that is fun for the whole family.

When & Where: June 11 on Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver

5X Festival & Block Party

5X Festival is back for its 6th annual flagship festival! Get ready to immerse yourself in all things creative and South Asian. This multi-day festival will take place from June 11th to 18th, featuring a massive free Block Party on June 17th. The event will showcase Surrey’s finest artists and DJs from Club Mumbai, Decibel Entertainment, and Keep Clarity.

Admission is free, but limited VIP passes are available for $150. VIP passes grant access to the VIP zone, which includes a premiere viewing area as well as complimentary drinks and snacks.

When & Where: June 17 at Holland Park which is located at 13428 Old Yale Road in Surrey

TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival

This music festival draws nearly 1800 artists and attracting over half a million Jazz enthusiasts. The event spans a couple of weeks, and typically features around 300 concerts held at almost three dozen venues throughout Vancouver. Some popular spots are the Vancouver Art Gallery, Granville Island and David Lam Park.

To explore the lineup of free concerts available in regular years, please refer to the Jazz Concert website.

When & Where: June 23-July 2 at various venues across Vancouver

Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series

Red Truck is hosting its 7th annual summer concert series, featuring a diverse lineup of local and international performers. This three-show outdoor concert series brings together music, food, and beer in the heart of downtown Vancouver. Tickets are currently on sale and starts at about $55.

When & Where: June 17, July 15, and Aug. 12 at Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Greek Day on Broadway

Vancouver’s most anticipated summer street festival, Greek Day on Broadway is back. The community street food festival spans multiple blocks throughout Kits in the heart of Vancouver’s Greektown. Take part in a traditional Greek dance, as well as the cooking demos showcasing the main elements of a healthy Mediterranean diet. This is a free to attend event that is fun for the whole family.

When & Where: June 25 in Greektown, Vancouver

Taiwanese Canadian Cultural Festival

This festival showcases captivating performances, engaging exhibitions, and captivating Taiwanese cinema, all taking place over a week long period. The outdoor activities of the festival unfold at the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Vancouver Art Gallery, spanning from June 30th to July 2nd. Within this lively setting, visitors can indulge in a diverse array of multicultural performances, engaging workshops, captivating art exhibitions, and delightful kids’ crafts.

Beyond the free activities, the festival also presents ticketed events and online movies, providing additional avenues for entertainment and engagement.

When & Where: June 30 to July 8 at the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Vancouver Art Gallery and other venues

July Festivals in Metro Vancouver

Canada Day Festivities

Every year, on July 1st, celebrations takes over Metro Vancouver. There are always festivities in downtown Vancouver, including fireworks that will illuminate Burrard Inlet.

There will also be celebrations at Waterfront Park in North Vancouver, Cloverdale in Surrey, Steveston Village in Richmond, as well as many more.

When & Where: July 1 all over Metro Vancouver

Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival

Bubble tea lovers can unite at the Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival. Get your boba fix at the Swanguard Stadium in Burnaby, where there will be plenty of booths, from food and drink to other retailers. Day passes to the event is $10, with a 3 day pass being only $15. The event is also free for kids under 12.

When & Where: July 7 to 9 at Swangard Stadium, 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Vancouver Craft Beer Week Festival

VCBW is hosting a one-day craft beer and music festival with more than 150 beers to sample. Of course, there will also be lots of food trucks and live entertainment on-site as well. Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased online.

When & Where: July 8 at PNE/Playland, 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

On Your Block Festival

Prepare for a vibrant free community cultural festival in New Westminster, where neighbors and the community come together to foster connection and engagement.

This delightful event offers a multitude of attractions, including delectable cuisine, captivating live music, local entertainment, entertaining games, engaging activities for children, exciting giveaways, and much more.

When & Where: July 8 at Tipperary Park, New Westminster

Brewery & The Beast

This popular event returns for another year of delicious eats. Join in on all the fun at this one-of-a-kind festival celebrating all things food and drink. It’s best known for its selection of meats and beer. So bring your stretchy pants. Tickets are just under $200 and includes a number of food and drink samples. Be quick though if you want to go, as the tickets sell out fast.

When & Where: July 9 at Concord Pacific Place, 88 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Carnaval del Sol

Vancouver’s biggest celebration of all things Latin American is returning to the city this July. Spectators can expect artists, music, food, a beer garden and several exhibitors at the event, all with a Latin flair. General admission to the event is $15, with kids under 12 and seniors over 65 free.

Where & When: July 7 to 9 at David Lam Park, Vancouver

The Vancouver Folk Music Festival

This 3 day music event will showcases an impressive lineup of over 60 performances by artists hailing from more than a dozen different countries. Performers this year’s includes Susan O’Neil, Celeigh Cardinal, Blick Bassy and Las Cafeteras. Tickets to the festival ranges from $130 – $200.

When & Where: July 14-16 at t Jericho Beach Park

Symphony in the Park

The 34th annual free concert at Burnaby’s Deer Lake Park performed by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra returns. This is a free family event with activities and food trucks. Guests can bring a blanket or chair and a picnic and settle in for a wonderful evening of music.

When & Where: July 15 at Deer Lake Park, Burnaby

Surrey Fusion Festival

One of Surrey’s largest (and most vibrant) celebrations is set to return for one weekend only this summer. The annual Surrey Fusion Festival will bring live entertainment, dance battles, food and more to Holland Park. and the best part is, admission is free to attend

When & Where: July 22 and 23 at Holland Park, Surrey

Port Moody Rotary Ribfest

Get messy with all things ribs at Port Moody Rotary Ribfest. It’s taking place for three days in July and will feature family-friendly activities, live music and a beer garden.

When & Where: July 21-23 at Rocky Point Park, Port Moody

Caribbean Days Celebration Festival

For the 2nd year in a row, Coquitlam will be hosting BC’s biggest Caribbean Day Celebration this summer. The popular annual event is free to attend and open to all ages. It attracts over 60,000 people annually, featuring a parade, great food, entertainment, and a variety of activities.

When & Where: July 30 at Coquitlam Town Centre Park, Coquitlam

Honda Celebration of Light

Once again, the shores of English Bay in Vancouver will be illuminated as the Honda Celebration of Light returns this summer.

The organizers of this renowned fireworks competition have announced that the three-night extravaganza will make its comeback in 2023 . Kicking off the competition will be the team representing Australia on Saturday, July 22, followed by Mexico on Wednesday, July 26, and The Philippines on Saturday, July 29.

When & Where: July 22, 26, 29 at English Bay in Vancouver

August Festivals in Metro Vancouver

Squamish Days Loggers Sports Festival

This lively festival offers a plethora of family-friendly activities and captivating Loggers Sports Shows that entice participants from various locations worldwide. It not only highlights Squamish’s rich heritage but also showcases its robust and vibrant community spirit.

This year’s festival marks the triumphant return of all your beloved events, including the parade, wacky bed races, 8 km run, pancake breakfast, and two world-class Loggers Sports Shows featuring competitors from around the globe. Tickets starts at $6 and can be purchased online.

When & Where: August 3-6 at Al McIntosh Loggers Sports Grounds

White Rock Sea Festival

The Popular White Rock Sea Festival returns to the White Rock waterfront this August. Details are still to be announced, but similar to previous years, you can expect ia two-day family-fun filled festival with entertainment, live music, and an evening filled with fireworks.

When & Where: August 5-6 at the White Rock waterfront

Vancouver Pride Parade

This popular parade attracts more than 100,000 attendees and this year will be no exception. It will include three accessible viewing zones, 12 superstar hosts, and a VIP viewing area like none other.

When & Where: August 6 in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver Mural Festival

This is an annual celebration of art and community that transforms the city’s streets into vibrant outdoor galleries. This dynamic festival brings together local and international artists who use walls as their canvas to create stunning and thought-provoking murals.

The event not only adds beauty and color to the urban landscape but also fosters a sense of unity and connection among residents and visitors. The event has live mural painting, guided tours, artist talks, and interactive activities. Along with music celebrations and more.

When & Where: August 4-13 at various locations

Tsawwassen Sun Festival & Parade

This is a 3-day event, dedicated to embracing the joy of sun-filled activities. It is packed with a wide array of special events, lively games, friendly competitions, and numerous other attractions.

This includes BINGO at the SD Recreation Centre, fun festivities at Winskill Park, a classic Car show, a beer garden and more. The highlight of the event is the annual Rotary Parade, which parades down 56th Street from 16th Avenue to Winskill Park.

When & Where: August 5-7 at various locations

Powell Street Festival

The Powell Street Festival is a beloved annual event that celebrates Japanese Canadian culture and heritage in Vancouver. Taking place in the historic Powell Street neighborhood, the festival brings together artists, performers, and community members to showcase a diverse range of traditional and contemporary Japanese arts, music, dance, and food. With vibrant displays of Taiko drumming, captivating performances of Japanese dance and music, and mouthwatering culinary delights, the festival offers a rich and immersive experience for attendees.

When & Where: August 5 & 6 on Powell Street in Vancouver

BC Dumpling Festival

Get ready to savor the flavors of delectable dumplings as the BC Dumpling Festival makes its much-anticipated return for this summer.

The free to attend festival showcases a wide array of dumpling varieties from various cultures. From traditional Chinese jiaozi to Korean mandu, Japanese gyoza, and more, attendees will have the opportunity to sample an extensive range of dumplings prepared by talented local chefs and vendors.

When & Where: August 12 at Coquitlam Town Centre Park

Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival

The highly anticipated Burnaby Blues + Roots festival is set to make its grand return to Deer Lake Park this summer, offering free admission to all. Excitement builds as the festival unveils its much-awaited lineup for 2023. Leading the pack is the legendary Buffy Sainte-Marie, a multi-time JUNO award winner and esteemed member of the Canadian Songwriters and Canadian Country Music Halls of Fame.

When & Where: August 12 at Deer Lake Park

Ambleside Music Festival

Ambleside Live is a yearly concert series held at the breathtaking Ambleside Park in West Vancouver. This remarkable venue, with a capacity ranging from 13,000 to 20,000 attendees, has welcomed numerous world-class artists throughout its history.

The festival features amazing music, drinks, food, and other fun entertainment for their attendees over the period of 2 days. Tickets are currently on sale for $215 for the 2 day event.

When & Where: August 19-20 at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver

Battle of the Brews

The Surrey Firefighters’ Charitable Society is hosting the 5th annual Battle of the Brews at Surrey City Hall Plaza in August. This fun charity event offers attendees a great afternoon of craft beer tasting and food trucks while listening to country music.

When & Where: Aug. 20 at Surrey Civic Plaza, Surrey

PNE Fair at Playland

Vancouver’s favourite summertime tradition is set to return, with an impressive line up of attractions both old and new to keep you entertained. From the SuperDogs to the Dueling Pianos, the PNE has something for everyone.

When & Where: August 19 to September 4 at

Sun Flower Festival

The annual sunflower festival is a joyful celebration of nature’s beauty, where visitors can immerse themselves in fields of vibrant sunflowers and enjoy various activities and events surrounded by the cheerful atmosphere.

There are usually events held in Abbotsford and Chilliwack, although details are still to be announced.

When & Where: August – September, at various locations

