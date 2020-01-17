ICBC Received 140+ Claims Due To Bridge “Ice Bombs”, 18K Total Dial-A-Claims

It looks like the worst of the #VancouverSnowstorm2020 is now behind us (hopefully we didn’t just jynx that), and now comes the fun part: filing insurance claims with ICBC!

According to CBC News, ICBC received upwards of 18,000 dial-a-claim calls this past week.

Approximately 12,500 of those were from the Lower Mainland, and at least 140 of those were due to “ice bombs”, according to Business In Vancouver.

(Note: Not all dial-a-claim calls result in formal insurance claims with ICBC.)

Those so-called “ice bombs” (ice falling from the high above the bridge) were courtesy of several of our bridges, such as the Alex Fraser, Port Mann, and Golden Ears.

Last Friday, the bombs were raining down on the Alex Fraser Bridge so badly that the entire bridge was closed off in both directions.

#AlexFraser – CLOSED in both directions due to ice bombs. ^ih #BCHWY91 — AM730Traffic (@AM730Traffic) January 10, 2020

All-in-all, Monday saw the greatest number of those dial-a-claim calls, with just over 5,000.

Somewhat surprisingly, when the worst of the snowstorm hit on Wednesday, the number of calls ICBC received actually dropped, to about 1,900.

On Thursday, BC Attorney General David Eby was asked about potentially making winter tires mandatory across the province. Eby acknowledged that he had seen drivers without winter tires sliding around, resulting in accidents. (Not everyone can drift, after all.)

“It’s certainly something I’ll be asking ICBC about, following some of what I saw on the road over the last couple of days, and I’m sure many British Columbians would nod along with that idea,” he said.

For more Metro Vancouver news, stay tuned to 604 Now News.

Vancouver Snowstorm 2020: