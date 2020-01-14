Environment Canada has issued a “special” message as the snow warning continues for Metro Vancouver.

The city can expect to see more heavy snowfall and strong winds, according to the weather statement.

The warning applies to:

Burnaby

New Westminster

North Shore

Coquitlam

Maple Ridge

Surrey

Langley

Richmond

Delta

According to the statement, Metro Vancouver will continue to see cold arctic air blowing in, which will make it feel like -14 degrees.

It also says Vancouver is in for more snow this week, which could result in up to 20 cm of powder. The forecast predicts Vancouver will see five to 10 cm of snow by Wednesday, alone.

“A fair degree of uncertainty exists regarding [the snow’s] impact upon the south coast,” states Environment Canada.

The snowy weather in Vancouver has caused cancellations and delays for highways and transit vehicles. Some highways have temporarily closed and TransLink has been warning people of bus detours.

It appears the prediction from a few months ago that we’d get a “harsh” winter had some truth in it.

