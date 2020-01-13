Metro Vancouver Weather Forecast Calls For Additional 20 cm of Snow This Week

Vancouver is catching up to the rest of Canada, as this week’s weather forecast calls for a whole bunch of snow.

While the city saw plenty of white powder over the weekend, the Weather Network predicts we’ll see 20 more cm more of it this week.

Monday will be mainly cloudy and get as cold as minus nine degrees overnight. While Tuesday morning will stay at minus nine, but warm up by five degrees in the afternoon. There will be a few flurries that day, gaining five to 10 cm of snow.

Wednesday will also see scattered snow, with temperatures sitting at minus one degree and gain two to four cm of snow. While Thursday gets warmer at one degree, there will be mixed precipitation. We can expect to see about five cm of snow that day.

Friday warms up still to two degrees and is still snowing, with one cm of snow expected to fall.

Meanwhile, Vancouver saw ferry cancellations due to the snow and avalanche warnings throughout the province, so stay safe.

Are you excited for the weather forecast in Vancouver this week?

