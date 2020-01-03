Rare Extreme Avalanche Warning Issued For Sea-To-Sky Region

Avalanche Canada has put out a warning for an avalanche in the Sea-to-Sky region, north of Vancouver.

This is a rare warning to see happen in the area, where the organization says a large avalanche is “almost certain.” This includes slopes around Whistler and Garibaldi Provincial Park.

There may be between 40 cm to a metre of new snow in the region, the website warns. It will be paired with strong winds and warmer temperatures.

This will continue into Saturday. Other areas around B.C. are also likely to receive avalanche warnings. The avalanche risk comes after similar warnings for the B.C. interior last month.

Meanwhile, half a dozen ferry services have been cancelled due to high winds on B.C.’s south coast.

Much of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and Fraser Valley will see up 70 km/hour winds on Friday, alongside downpours.

