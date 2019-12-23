BC Interior Faces Avalanche Risk As Snowstorm Continues With 90+ Cm Of Snow

Concerns of an avalanche are high in B.C. this week, as snowstorm warnings for the interior are still in effect.

About 100 cm of snow is blanketing parts of B.C. and Alberta, resulting in a possible avalanche on the Rocky Mountains.

It’s the light and fluffiness of the snow that could cause it to tumble down. Crews have been doing avalanche control safety since Friday, but it may take days for the snowpack to gain strength.

#BCHwy1 avalanche control work planned for #GlacierNatPark between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk today between 10 and 11 AM PST. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 23, 2019

This comes after snow storm warnings in B.C. were issued on Thursday. Highways have closed and ferry services were cancelled after 60 cm of snow hit the area.

Over the weekend, up to 103 cm of snow fell in Allison Pass, B.C. with 97 cm in Merritt.

Highway closures may still be in effect, including Highway 3. You can check DriveBC for any updates on road closures or stalls.

Meanwhile in Metro Vancouver, if you’re wondering whether or not to expect a White Christmas, click here.

