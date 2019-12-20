Did you know that British Columbia’s Lake Windemere is home to the world’s longest skating trail?

The Lake Windemere Whiteway is located in Invermere, British Columbia, near the Kootenay and Banff region, and it’s quite the sight to behold in the winter.

The skating trail spans a whopping 31 kilometres and connects Invermere with Windermere.

The trail consist of the 8-km Rushmere Loop, the 6-km Indian Beach Loop, the 12-km Windemere Loop, and the 5-km James Chabot Loop.

It’s accessible from three locations: Kinsmen Beach, the Invermere Condos, and Windermere Beach.

The trail was recognized as the world’s longest skating trail by Guinness World Records in 2014.

It’s now maintained and groomed by the Toby Creek Nordic Ski Club, and it’s suitable for cross-country skiing, skating, and even hockey for those who want to go full-Canadian. (The Shipyards in North Vancouver just opened their 12,000 square-feet skating rink, for those we’d rather stay in Metro Vancouver.)

Day passes are available for just $5, and 6-Day punch passes are available for $20.

We don’t have the Ice Castles that Alberta has, but this is more than enough.

