Here’s Whether Or Not You Should Expect A White Christmas This Year

In Vancouver, we know the custom is for a wet Christmas, but that doesn’t keep us from dreaming; and this year, we may be lucky enough to see some snow.

Environment Canada has not yet ruled out the possibility of snow, as it calls for a 60% chance of flurries or rain showers. We know the latter is more likely, but it doesn’t stop us from dreaming!

RELATED: Abnormal Weather Conditions Result In Possible Christmas Tree Shortage

The Weather Network predicts a cloudy Christmas Eve with showers, while Christmas Day calls for a mix of sun and clouds.

It will be five degrees both days, but feel more like 2 degrees on Tuesday.

Boxing Day will be a mix of sun and clouds again, with temperatures at four degrees.

Outside of Metro Vancouver, however, will see a ton of snow for Christmas. Interior B.C. has seen snow storms since Thursday, which has closed highways and cancelled ferry services.

So, for this holiday season, we encourage you to hold out hope for a White Christmas in Vancouver, but prepare for a wet one. Hope for the best, but plan for the worst, as they say. And if you’re looking for snow for your outdoor fun, check out BC’s Lake Windemere Whiteway, the world’s longest skating trail.

For more Vancouver news, read our News section.