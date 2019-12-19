Southern B.C. should expect up to 60 cm of snow this weekend across communities and highways.

Environment Canada issued the weather warning, saying there may be hazardous winter storm conditions throughout B.C.

Some of the highways affected include Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector, as well as Highways 1 and 3.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” Environment Canada stated.

The weather agency expects heavy snow to fall through B.C. on Thursday night, with 30-60 cm of snow in some areas by Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, lower elevations may see up to 15 cm of snow.

Environment Canada recommends packing an emergency kit in the car with food, water, medication, a first-aid kit and flight light.

It also suggests to prepare your car for winter driving. To check road conditions, you can look at drivebc.ca.

Meanwhile, both Vancouver and Vancouver Island will see plenty of rain this week, with Vancouver Island getting up to 150 mm.

