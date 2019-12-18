Vancouver Island is about to face some major downpour this week, with up to 150 mm of rain expected.

Environment Canada issued the rainfall warning Wednesday.

“This storm is bringing widespread heavy rainfall to the west coast of Vancouver Island,” states Environment Canada.

The report shows 100-150 mm of rain in the forecast, which began Tuesday. It is then slowly moving down the island toward Tofino and will affect other communities nearby.

The weather agency warns of the risks that come with torrential rains. That includes flash floods and pools of water on the road.

Drivers should be careful and be ready to slow down. They should watch for tail lights ahead and be weary if visibility is obstructed.

And while it will be much lighter in Vancouver, the city is expected to get rain all this week as well.

For things to do inside this week to avoid the rain, check out Hogsmeade Station in Chilliwack.

