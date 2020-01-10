First Snowfall of The Season Results In Ferry Cancellations & Transit Delays

Vancouver is finally seeing its first day of snow and, and as expected for the city, things are getting hectic.

Anywhere from five to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall Friday for areas around Metro Vancouver. That includes the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Langley.

There have been more than a dozen ferry cancellations Friday morning. And BC Ferries is warning there may be more this afternoon.

Some of the cancellations include ferries from Vancouver to Victoria, Nanaimo and Bowen Island, among others. The full list of cancellations are available on the BC Ferries website.

TransLink has also warned transit users to prepare for delays and cancellations during the snow fall.

“Due to snowy & icy weather, please dress for the elements, wear proper footwear and expect some service disruptions throughout the day. There may be extra crowding on some routes due to additional passengers,” tweeted TransLink Friday morning.

Any cancellations or disruptions are on the TransLink website. The company warns commuters that SkyTrains may be extra crowded today, as some already took to Twitter to complain.

#SkyTrain In anticipation of bad weather Millennium Line is operating with 4 car trains for the morning rush hour, so increased capacity but reduced frequency.^kv — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 10, 2020

Meanwhile, many B.C. highways were issued weather warnings this week due to severe snow storms, and many remain in effect.

So we wish you luck if you are heading out of the house today, but enjoy the snow while you can! It doesn’t happen often in Vancouver.

