Multiple B.C. Highways Receive Major Weather Warnings Due To Heavy Snow Storm

Highways across southern B.C. are still under severe winter weather warnings, due to a snow storm.

According to Drive BC, highways 3 and 23 are both closed because of a high avalanche risk. Highway 5 will be closed between Hope and Merritt. Meanwhile, there is a road closure planned for highway 31 and warnings for several others.

Environment Canada has posted more weather warnings from the east coast of Vancouver Island up to Elk Valley in the southeastern corner of B.C.

According to the report, they expect another 10 cm of snow to fall near Kootenay Pass, before the snow tapers off.

“Poor weather conditions are likely to contribute to long-lasting transportation delays. Expect road closures as avalanches are possible,” it states.

Snow storm and avalanche warnings have been in effect for B.C. since December in many areas. That includes an avalanche warning for the Sea-to-Sky region, which is considered a rarity.

Environment Canada warns drivers to adjust to winter conditions and in some areas, to avoid travel if possible.

