Just because it’s January, doesn’t mean we have to sit and wait until spring for things to do. So get out this weekend and enjoy all that Vancouver has to offer.

Here are 10 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend.

Things To Do This Weekend: Winter Events

Lights At Lafarge 2019

About: Coquitlam’s largest free outdoor light display features a 1.2 km trail of lights that circles the Lafarge Lake. You’ll find a garden, friendly creatures, and food vendors.

Date: Saturday, November 30th, 2019 to Monday, January 20th, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Free

Capilano Suspension Bridge Canyon Lights 2019

About: Everyone knows about the Capilano Suspension Bridge, but the park is something else during this wintry season. The park features some of the tallest natural Christmas trees, in the world.

Date: Friday, November 22nd, 2019 – Sunday, January 26th, 2020

Time: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Cost: Various

Things To Do This Weekend: Culture

Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life: Emily Carr Exhibit

About: Through Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life, you’ll get an inside look into the art of Emily Carr and her female contemporaries.

Date: December 7, 2019 – Sunday, June 28, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Shipyards Skating Rink

About: After a long wait and much anticipation, the new 12,000 square-feet skating rink in North Vancouver’s The Shipyards recently opened, so now is as great of a time to check it out as any.

Date: Open Daily

Time: Various

Cost: Free ($7 rentals for adults, $5 for children)

Robson Square Ice Rink

About: With the winter season upon us, now is the perfect time to enjoy Vancouver’s downtown ice rink. The Robson Square rink is open until February 29 and is free for all.

Date: Now until February 29, 2022

Time: Various

Cost: Free

Vancouver Pony Expo

About: This event is for My Little Pony fans. Vanhoover Pony Expo is a three-day family-friendly event to celebrate My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic For All.

Date: Friday January 10th, 2020 – Sunday January 12th, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Starts at $45

Things To Do This Weekend: Food & Sales

Vancouver Gluten-Free Expo

About: As Canada’s largest gluten-free event, you can try out the hundreds of products on sample and learn what it takes to live without gluten.

Date: Saturday January 11, 2020 – Sunday, January 12, 2020

Time: 10 am-4 pm

Cost: $12

Infinity Play

About: Infinity is a surprising, funny and revelatory new play about love, sex and – math.

Date: Tuesday, Jan 7 2020 – Sunday, January 19 2020

Time: 7:30 pm & 2 pm

Cost: From $26

H Tasting Lounge Winterlust Dome Pop-Up

About: Coal Harbour’s H Tasting Lounge is hosting an exclusive one-of-a-kind experience where you and your squad can dine on their outdoor patio, in a “chic snow globe” next to the fire.

Time: Friday, December 13th to Sunday, January 19th

Cost: $200 minimum order (up to 6 people)

New Westminster Winter Farmers Market

About: The New West Farmers Market’s winter market is back. Expect to see a wide variety of produce, plants, crafts and live entertainment.

Date: Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 to Saturday, April, 18th, 2020

Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Cost: Free

