Closures, Accidents, and Ice Bombs: Vancouver’s Hectic First Weekend of Snow

Dana Bowen | January 13, 2020
News
Photo: Sam Zhao / 604 Now Flickr Pool

With the city’s first few days of snow upon us, Vancouver is facing chaos on the roads, with road closures and delays.

Vancouver got its first snow fall last week and will see up to 20 cm fall in the next week. B.C. has already seen several accidents because of the snow and there seems to be no end.

Port Mann Bridge, for instance, saw delays Monday morning, because of a stalled vehicle on the road.

Lions Gate Bridge was closed Sunday evening for plowing. It closed, given that drivers refused to move out of the plowers’ way.

On Highway 1, there was an accident where a semi-truck was wedged under the roadway, blocking several lanes.

There have also been issues of “ice bombs” falling from Port Mann Bridge and Alex Fraser Bridge. People are reporting damaged windshields due to packs of snow and ice falling from the cables above.

In fact, 41 people on Friday alone, made reports to ICBC on the Port Mann Bridge, while another 24 came from Alex Fraser. There were two more claims coming from Golden Ears Bridge.

“Southbound, midspan and then ‘boom,’” Brad Edmondson said to Global News. “I was hit with a bomb.”

A multi-vehicle incident also closed Mount Seymour Parkway for several hours Sunday. About 100 people were unable to leave the mountain and had to stay overnight at the Mount Seymour lodge.

Meanwhile, TransLink is facing more delays. It warned travellers of delays and detours during the snowy period. The 22, 143, 144 and 503 buses, among others, saw some detours.

You can check in with TransLink for bus delays or with DriveBC for road closures, through their websites.

