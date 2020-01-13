Closures, Accidents, and Ice Bombs: Vancouver’s Hectic First Weekend of Snow

With the city’s first few days of snow upon us, Vancouver is facing chaos on the roads, with road closures and delays.

Vancouver got its first snow fall last week and will see up to 20 cm fall in the next week. B.C. has already seen several accidents because of the snow and there seems to be no end.

Port Mann Bridge, for instance, saw delays Monday morning, because of a stalled vehicle on the road.

Lions Gate Bridge was closed Sunday evening for plowing. It closed, given that drivers refused to move out of the plowers’ way.

This was the Lions Gate Bridge last night. We appreciate your patience while it was temporarily shut down due to poor road conditions. Colder temperatures this morning means a dicey commute. If you have to go out, ensure you’re prepared. pic.twitter.com/tPTtJ8Kr70 — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) January 13, 2020

On Highway 1, there was an accident where a semi-truck was wedged under the roadway, blocking several lanes.

#BCHwy1 at 264 St in #LangleyBC, jacknifed semi is wedged under the overpass, please avoid the highway in this area pic.twitter.com/1at02KaX4D — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 13, 2020

There have also been issues of “ice bombs” falling from Port Mann Bridge and Alex Fraser Bridge. People are reporting damaged windshields due to packs of snow and ice falling from the cables above.

Reports of ice falling from the cables at the #PortMannBridge as well as the #alexFraserBridge #BCHWY1 #BCHWY91 — AM730Traffic (@AM730Traffic) January 10, 2020

In fact, 41 people on Friday alone, made reports to ICBC on the Port Mann Bridge, while another 24 came from Alex Fraser. There were two more claims coming from Golden Ears Bridge.

“Southbound, midspan and then ‘boom,’” Brad Edmondson said to Global News. “I was hit with a bomb.”

A multi-vehicle incident also closed Mount Seymour Parkway for several hours Sunday. About 100 people were unable to leave the mountain and had to stay overnight at the Mount Seymour lodge.

Meanwhile, TransLink is facing more delays. It warned travellers of delays and detours during the snowy period. The 22, 143, 144 and 503 buses, among others, saw some detours.

We have received a very large number of tweets this morning. We are doing our best to answer each one of you. If you have an immediate inquiry you can call us at 604-953-3333 and one of our agents will be happy to help you. Thank you for your patience. ^BB — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 13, 2020

You can check in with TransLink for bus delays or with DriveBC for road closures, through their websites.

