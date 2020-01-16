And The Funniest Snow Video Award Goes To: Tokyo Drift On The Pattullo (VIDEO)

The snowstorm in Vancouver this week has seen its ups and downs, and this clip from the Pattullo Bridge inspired by The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift is definitely an up.

Found the perfect opportunity to use Tokyo drift😂 Vancouver snow day! ❄️ Posted by Samantha Johnson on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The vehicle is legitimately drifting. It’s drifting seemingly in slow motion. There is no traffic visible in front of the car, but a line-up of cars behind it. The drift occurs as people are shoveling the snow to help free the car behind it. The timing of the song.

The video was shared by Samantha Johnson on Wednesday afternoon, at the Pattullo Bridge.

For those who haven’t seen the Tokyo Drift installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, it was the first entry of the series without Paul Walker, taking place in, obviously, Tokyo, Japan.

Rather than street racing and drag racing, this particular entry focused more on drift-heavy races.

That movie featured an incredibly catchy song called “Tokyo Drift”, by the Teriyaki Boyz, which is the song used in Johnson’s Tik-Tok video.

Interestingly enough, the song wasn’t introduced in a drifting scene in the movie. Rather, it was first used when Bow Wow introduces Sean, the protagonist, to Tokyo’s street racing scene.

The music video for the song, however, does use the song against the backdrop of cars drifting.

Tell me that’s not an incredibly catchy song. Kudos for the creativity, Samantha.

