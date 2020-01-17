It Was A Good Idea To Take This Ice-Covered BC Ferry Out of Service (PHOTOS)

We’re not experts in the workings of BC Ferries, but we’re gonna go ahead and say it was a good idea to take this ice-covered ferry out of service.

The vessel in question is called The Nimpkish, one of the smaller ferries in the BC Ferries fleet. It’s been around since 1973, carries about 100 people, and is primarily used in the Bella Coola area.

This week, amidst a record-breaking snowstorm, the vessel was crippled by temperatures around and below -25°C.

One particular voyage was delayed by five hours, alarming many passengers.

“The waterlines froze so we had NO COFFEE!”, Les Marston, a member of the crew, told a Facebook group. “And the heaters could not keep the lounges warm enough.”

Marston and other passengers aboard posted photos of the ice-covered BC Ferry:

“That was the scariest boat ride of my life”, one passenger told the Aldergrove Star.

A BC Ferries spokesperson said that there was little cause for concern until the last leg of the trek, where high winds resulted in sea spray for several hours.

“The Nimpkish is really a very sure-footed vessel though and we never felt like we were in any danger, although getting to the bathroom was a most unpleasant experience!”, Marston said.

On Thursday, BC Ferries announced that they were taking The Nimpkish out of service on Friday and Saturday, so hopefully Marston’s unpleasant experience will be the last.

