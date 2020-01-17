Cold Temperatures & Snowfall In BC This Week Broke Records Going Back 104 Years

With temperatures dropping well below zero degrees mid-January, several B.C. spots shattered cold weather temperature records.

In fact, seven places in the province broke records, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

“#Brrr, it’s been very COLD in the interior over the past few days,” tweeted ECCC. “Last time it was -40C in Quesnel was 1991!”

Quesnel’s weather was the biggest record breaker. It sat at -41.9 degrees this week, compared to -41.2 degrees in 1916. That’s 104 years!!

Other places include Puntzi Mountain in the Cariboo which experienced -48.8 degrees Wednesday. The coldest it has been there since, was in 2005 at -37.4 degrees.

Prince George and Burns Lake also broke the previous record of -41 degrees, compared to -44 this week.

And Vancouver’s snow storms also put the city on the map for its cold temperatures.

“With 14cm of snow cover, today is #Vancouver‘s deepest Jan 16th since records began in 1899,” tweeted Vancouver Weather Records on Thursday, an account run by weather historian Rolf Campbell.

Meanwhile, Wednesday was the “wind chilliest” it’s been since on a January 15th since records began for that in 1953.

🥇With an avg windchill of -11.7, yesterday was #Vancouver's windchilliest Jan 15th since records began in 1953. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/bkqEIGuryQ — Vancouver Weather Records (@YVR__Weather) January 17, 2020

Tuesday up there in terms of coldest days…

🥈With a high of -6.2°C, yesterday was #Vancouver's coldest Jan 14th in 70 years, since Jan 14th, 1950. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/ibxZpHjCbW — Vancouver Weather Records (@YVR__Weather) January 16, 2020

With a 6pm snow total of 15cm, today is #Vancouver's snowiest day in more than 7 years, since Dec 19th, 2012. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/o7ZwM4wdG7 — Vancouver Weather Records (@YVR__Weather) January 16, 2020

This is to say that whether it be the amount of snow or the sub-zero temperatures, this week was one that we’ll likely remember.

It wasn’t exactly a jolly time for commuters, but at least the dogs had fun.

