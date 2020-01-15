Man Shovels Snow With Lawn Chair, Sums Up Vancouver Amidst Snowstorm (VIDEO)

As we’re sure you’re aware, Vancouver was hit with quite the snowstorm overnight, and one local man summed up the state of Vancouver quite succinctly.

That man, spotted by Vancouver-based actor and writer Kahlil Ashanti Tuesday afternoon, was shoveling the snow on his sidewalk…with a lawn chair.

He's shoveling snow with a folding chair. If this ain't west coast I don't know what is. #vancouversnowstorm2020 pic.twitter.com/CDs0yxWqda — Kahlil Ashanti (@kahlilashanti) January 14, 2020

Again, this was yesterday, before all the snow we got overnight. (More snow, as well as strong winds, are on the way.)

Little did this innocent man know that what he was experiencing was just the calm before the snow.

Pray for this man. #VancouverSnowstorm2020 is here. Pray for us all.

