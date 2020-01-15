Environment Canada has issued yet another warning, saying Vancouver will experience high winds and more snow.

Parts of Metro Vancouver will get up to 20 cm of snow accumulation Wednesday, according to the statement. It also said parts of the city will see up to 90 km/hour winds.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring,” Environment Canada stated Wednesday morning. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

The wind warnings are in place for:

City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Southeast including Surrey and Langley

Southwest including Richmond and Delta

However, it states winds will ease by Thursday morning. The government weather agency issued a snowfall warning last night for all the same areas, with the addition of Coquitlam and Maple Ridge. That warning has since ended.

Those two suburbs, however, may still see up to 20 cm of snow for Wednesday.

Vancouver’s first snowfall of 2020 took place last week and it has wreaked havoc on the city since. Due to the snow, there have been several highway closures and transit cancellations and delays.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” stated Environment Canada.

