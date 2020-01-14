80 People Stranded On Mount Seymour After Crash Leads To Road Closure

Dozens of people were stuck at the Mount Seymour ski resort, after a crash closed the only road out.

After a vehicle incident closed down the road, 80 people stayed back, unable to find a way back home, Sunday night. Some did try to head down to the road and walk to the shuttle buses.

“They started walking halfway down and realized it was too dark and treacherous, so they came right back to the lodge,” said Jason Marr to CBC.

Resort staff told people at about 9 pm Mount Seymour Parkway was being shut down. So while people waited it out, the ski lodge handed out free popsicles, hot chocolate and fries. (What an interesting combination.)

When the road was cleared out at about 1 am, some people tried to make their way back home. But many were delayed for a few more hours until the road could be plowed.

There were no injuries in the crash.

Throughout Metro Vancouver, several highways have shut down due to the snow, while TransLink has seen delays and BC Ferries are facing cancellations. And more snow is yet to come.

