Vancouver’s Fall 2022 Bucket List: Date Ideas + Seasonal Attractions

The days are getting shorter, leaves are changing colour and it’s time to break out your cozy fall clothing.

From harvest days and pumpkin displays to fright nights and a house of horrors—these are the top things to do and see in Metro Vancouver this fall.

RELATED: 15 Charming Pumpkin Patches In Metro Vancouver Perfect For A Fall Adventure

Fall Activities in Metro Vancouver

Fright Nights

Running from Oct. 7 through until Halloween, Fright Nights at Playland will have seven haunted houses and 19 hair-rising rides this year.

If that wasn’t enough, there will also be eerie decor, live performances and a bunch of monsters roaming around. And for the first time ever, there will be an opening “Scaremony,” complete with creepy cast members emerging from the fog to welcome guests at 6 p.m. each night.

Spectactors can enjoy another new attraction this year, known as the Carnevil Scare Zone. It features three shows nightly, including the incredibly popular Caravan of Curiosities.

House of Horrors

Cougar Creek’s terrifying House Of Horrors is set to return to Surrey this fall and it’s not for the faint of heart.

Those who dare can take part in three “haunts” at the event, including their Echoes of Abbath, which encourages guests to “follow the echoes of the ancient drums through the bowels of the dark underworld.”

House Of Horrors kicks off Sept. 30 and will run through Halloween at 12530 72nd Avenue in Surrey.

Check Out a Corn Maze

Nothing says “fall” quite like heading to a corn maze. Luckily, there’s lots of them near Vancouver to choose from.

Embark on a Mystery Maze at Taves Family Farms in Abbotsford, which is a must for all those looking for a bit more of a challenge. There’s also a mini maze for younger kids.

Maan Farms, also in Abbotsford, has two very different corn mazes to choose from. Visit during the day to frolic through their Enchanted Corn Maze, which is filled with magical creatures and suitable for all ages.

Or, adults can take part in a much more terrifying experience after dark. The farm has a haunted corn maze called Slaughterhouse, which is known as being the scariest corn maze in Canada.

Pumpkins After Dark

Walk through a pumpkin wonderland with over 6,000 hand-carved gourds to explore every step of the way at this outdoor Halloween event in Burnaby.

Besides lit pumpkin sculptures and displays, Pumpkins After Dark features music, sounds and special effects.

It’s happening now until Oct. 31 at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby’s Central Park.

Harvest Days at VanDusen

VanDusen Botanical Garden is presenting Harvest Days, a family-friendly celebration of the gorgeous fall season and autumn’s bounty.

Their veggie garden and maze area will be transformed for the occasion, with fun photo areas, entertainment, tasty treats and more.

Harvest Days will be open on Saturdays and Sundays throughout October. Entry times are available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Visit a Pumpkin Patch

Go on a hunt for the perfect pumpkin at one of the many patches across Metro Vancouver.

Some of the best of the best include Maan Farms and Taves Family Farms in Abbotsford, Laity Pumpkin Patch in Maple Ridge and Richmond Country Farms in Richmond.

They also have seasonal snacks, and other fun autumnal activities to take part in.

Science World After Dark

After a long hiatus, Science World’s 19+ After Dark event is back on Oct. 27.

The experience allows adults to take over the dome. With admission, guests are free to explore the exhibits and galleries at their leisure.

Enjoy drinks, food, music and more, and experience a night out for adults that is a little bit out of the ordinary.

Burnaby Village Museum

Ready, set, get spooked as Burnaby Village Museum once again gets ready to transform its 10-acre venue into a magical world for the return of Eerie Illusions.

The popular event will return for 10 days, starting Oct. 20. It will captivate visitors with new displays, costumes, live performances and many surprises lurking in the shadows.

The self-guided Halloween experience will feature state-of-the-art lighting, projections, soundscapes and special effects. And it’s suitable for all ages, so be sure to bring the whole family.

Bear Creek Halloween Train

The miniature train at Surrey’s Bear Creek Park has two separate experiences just in time for Halloween.

It features a kid-friendly ride and then a scarier ride for teens and adults. Both trains take approximately 10 minutes to get from start to finish.

They run every day from Oct. 9th to the 31st.

Coquitlam Scream Park



A terrifying “Scream Park” is coming to Coquitlam Centre from Sept. 30 through Halloween.

Vancouver Horror Nights is transforming a section of the mall, with a series of eerie attractions including the House of Fear, Sacrifice Sensory Deprivation Maze and a Boogeyman Bash.

The House of Fear has been reimagined for 2022. It’s scary, and twice the size of the classic fear maze. Those who dare to enter the Sacrifice Sensory Deprivation Maze will be blindfolded and chained to their friends and led through the maze with monsters in front and behind them.

Of course, there’s a more family-friendly option as well. The Boogeyman Bash is a 1-hour outdoor event with face painting, games and a kid-friendly maze.

Burnaby Halloween Festival

Those brave enough can check out the most wicked Halloween Festival Burnaby’s ever had.

Events run all month long, day and night, including zombies galore, a haunted village, horror flicks, a decorating contest and more.

It’ll raise hairs, tingle bones, chill spines, and suck the breath right out of you.

Canyon Frights

Grab your boo and enjoy spooktacular good times at the Capilano Suspension Bridge’s Canyon Frights event being held from Oct. 14 through Halloween.

Decorated with festive pumpkins and spooky displays, the park is the place to be to celebrate the autumn season and revel in the frightful fun of Halloween.

Kids of all ages can join in Halloween-themed games or complete the Canyon Frights scavenger hunt to win prizes.

Parallel 49 Oktoberfest

East Vancouver’s Parallel 49 Brewing Company is throwing a massive bash for the occasion this fall that just might make you feel like you’ve been transported to Germany.

The brewery will be transformed into a beer garden from Saturday, Sept. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 2. Spectators can enjoy a lively atmosphere with beer (obviously), German eats and live entertainment.

Parrallel 49 will have their regular beers on tap, as well as four feature beers specifically for Oktoberfest. They include a German Pilsner, Festbier, Schwarzbier and Hefeweizen all served in classic beer steins.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.