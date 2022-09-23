This Vancouver Brewery Is Transforming Into a 120-seat Beer Garden

You don’t need to travel to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest. In fact, you don’t even have to leave the city.

East Vancouver’s Parallel 49 Brewing Company is throwing a massive bash for the occasion this fall that just might make you feel like you’ve been transported to Germany.

The brewery will be transformed into a beer garden from Saturday, Sept. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 2.

Spectators can enjoy a lively atmosphere with beer (obviously), German eats and live entertainment.

Parrallel 49 will have their regular beers on tap, as well as four feature beers specifically for Oktoberfest. They include a German Pilsner, Festbier, Schwarzbier and Hefeweizen all served in classic beer steins.



The food line-up will include Bavarian pretzels with mustard and beer cheese, currywurst loaded fries, schnitzel sandwiches, bratwurst and Bratkatoffen (thrice cooked potatoes, roasted onion, dill and caraway mayo).

While it’s not mandatory, event-goers are encouraged to dress in their best Oktoberfest-themed outfit. And the best of the best will be awarded a $50 gift card each day of the event for that extra incentive.

Parallel 49 Brewing Company

Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

