Everyone’s favourite Halloween attraction in Vancouver is set to return bigger and better than ever before. Fright Nights at Playland will transform the fairgrounds into something you’d typically only see in a horror flick. And it’s not for the faint of heart.

Running from Oct. 7 through until Halloween, Fright Nights will have seven haunted houses and 19 hair-rising rides this year.

If that wasn’t enough, there will also be eerie decor, live performances and a bunch of monsters roaming around.

For the first time ever, there will be an opening “Scaremony,” complete with creepy cast members emerging from the fog to welcome guests at 6 p.m. each night.

Spectators can enjoy another new attraction this year, known as the Carn-evil Scare Zone. It features three shows nightly, including the incredibly popular Caravan of Curiosities.

Those eager for the thrill can purchase an early access pass, which includes an expedited line for park entry (beginning at 5 p.m. nightly) and early access to three houses (Hollywood Horrors, Keepers Doll Factory and Darkness) for a $15 additional cost.

Fright Nights at Playland

Here’s what you can expect at each of the 7 haunted houses:

Hollywood Horrors

This is one of the most popular houses in Fright Nights history and the last time guests can check it out as it will be retired after this season.

Hollywood Horrors is where killers stalk the halls patiently awaiting victims. Hidden in the shadows lies a cannibalistic genius and you’ll hear the sound of a rusty chainsaw echoeing through the hallways.

The Bloodshed

This family of mutated murderers and sadistic aberrations feed on fear and your insides. The house foundation is built on the blood and bones of their victims.

They’ll kidnap and mutilate anyone who dares visit The Bloodshed. Enter at your own risk.

Darkness

Witness the fate of those who dared to bargain with the Angel of Death.

But be warned: within the walls of this house lurk creatures born of pure evil, who exist only to torment and torture those who are lost in darkness.

Fear

Face your phobias at the Fear house. Fear will bring you face-to-face with your innermost nightmares, the things you avoid during the day, and hope to not dream about at night.

The dentist is waiting, the cliff is just around the corner, germs are surrounding you and hoards of wild animals are hungry to attack. Fear brings to life all phobias and forces you to face your fears as you attempt to make your way through.

Materia Medica

Maltris Creek is a sprawling town on the edge of the beautiful Rockies. The military base on the edge of town has always been the subject of town gossip.

There have been reports from locals of screams, unusual power surges, in addition to alarms that originate from the direction of the base. No one knows what goes on inside, but it’s said many who go, never come back.

Keepers Doll Factory

It’s a myth of cloaked men, giants covered in scars, porcelain faces and missing limbs. Thing is, the myth seems frighteningly real in the abandoned Keepers Doll Factory.

It is said that cloaked men lurk through the halls of the Factory searching for human sacrifices to harvest limbs from. Those who choose to enter might leave with a few less parts and a few extra cracks than they came in with.

Haunted Mansion

There is a new family in town. The Haunted Mansion, mastered by the deviously brilliant Dr. Luther Van Horn, has been transformed from a once lovely manor into a house of horror.

Experience the sounds of terror that travel through all crevasses of this oversized mansion. Encounter the destructive descendants of the Van Horn family who stalk the halls of the large manor waiting for you.

Fright Nights Tickets

Admission includes unlimited access to all seven haunted houses, shows and 19 rides. There is an additional charge for the Revelation.

Due to high demand, Fright Nights is putting a cap on the number of tickets sold per day. Tickets must be purchased for a specific date. Keep in mind event nights have limited availability and may sell out.

For more information on time slots and to purchase tickets, visit the Playland website.