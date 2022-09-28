Those with a fear of clowns (or anything creepy) need not apply. Cougar Creek’s terrifying House Of Horrors is set to return to Surrey this fall and it’s not for the faint of heart.

Those who dare can take part in three “haunts” at the event, including their Echoes of Abbath, which encourages guests to “follow the echoes of the ancient drums through the bowels of the dark underworld.”

Those who wish to leave must kneel at the feet of the Dark One. They might be able to get out alive…or they’ll end up six feet underground in a musty tomb.

Their second attraction allows guests to ring in the New Year’s Evil, which takes guests back in time to New Year’s Eve in 1970.

“There’s a motel on the edge of nowhere. Guests come together and celebrate the year-end as the snowstorm of the century threatens to blow out the windows. Everybody is trapped inside, completely cut off from the outside world. As the ball drops and the countdown amplifies, bodies begin to fall,” the website reads.

The third and final attraction is known as Zycho Zerchus, an all-new carnival maze. Yes, you guessed it. There will be lots of terrifying clowns in this one.

House Of Horrors kicks off Sept. 30 and will run through Halloween.

Cougar Creek’s House Of Horrors

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 to Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Tickets start at $40+ for a general pass to the House of Horrors