A terrifying “Scream Park” is coming to Coquitlam Centre just in time for Halloween and it’s not for the faint of heart.

Vancouver Horror Nights is transforming a section of the mall, with a series of eerie attractions including the House of Fear, Sacrifice Sensory Deprivation Maze and a Boogeyman Bash.

The House of Fear has been reimagined for 2022. It’s scary, and twice the size of the classic fear maze.

Those who dare to enter the Sacrifice Sensory Deprivation Maze will be blindfolded and chained to their friends and led through the maze with monsters in front and behind them.

There is a death defying drop at the end of the attraction where guests are made to fall backwards.

Of course, there’s a more family-friendly option as well. The Boogeyman Bash is a 1-hour outdoor event with face painting, games and a kid-friendly maze.

Tickets will be available for purchase online for $39.

Vancouver Horror Nights 2022

When: Sept. 30 until Oct. 31st, 2022

Where: Coquitlam Centre, 2929 Barnet Highway