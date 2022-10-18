Best Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses & Halloween Events in Vancouver

Pumpkin patches and haunted houses and Halloween events, oh my!

Fall is in full swing and there’s lots of special (and spooktacular) things to see and do in and around Vancouver to celebrate the season.

Pumpkin Patches

Maan Farms

Enjoy a family-friendly outing or date day with your significant other at this Abbotsford farm. There are several activities to take part in at the farm over the fall season, including the pumpkin patch (obviously), corn maze, barnyard animals and goat yoga. Plus, there’s pumpkin spice ice cream to indulge in, which is also fittingly served inside a pumpkin.

Location: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Taves Family Farms

Spend the day roaming the acres upon acres of apple orchards and pumpkin fields for all the quintessential fall vibes. Taves Family Farms is an idyllic date spot, where couples can go apple picking, enjoy a hayride and explore the corn maze. It’s also home to Taves Estate Cidery, so make sure to sip on one of their hard ciders (or better yet, get a tasting flight to try them all) and then cuddle the goats afterwards.

Location: 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

Richmond Country Farms

Check out this fun farm experience in Richmond. It’s a great place to bring the whole family on a crisp autumn day. Go on a tractor ride out to the pumpkin patch or hop on their miniature train. After enjoying all the pumpkin patch festivities, visitors can stop in at the market, which is a destination all in itself. Shop for everything from fresh local produce to a variety of artisanal goods.

Location: 12900 Steveston Hwy, Richmond

Laity Pumpkin Patch

Those heading out to Maple Ridge can check out two different Laity locations for all your pumpkin needs. There’s a plethora of fun fall-themed activities to choose from, including a u-pick pumpkin area, obstacle course, corn maze, hay wagon rides, race maze, family games area, pumpkin cannon and a series of houses and buildings made out of pumpkins. There’s also a pumpkin town and glow-in-the-dark patch to explore at the South location.

Location: 21145 128th Avenue and 12725 Laity Street, Maple Ridge

Eagle Acres Dairy Pumpkin Patch

Embrace all the classic fall activities at this charming pumpkin patch in Langley. Eagle Acres is best known for its safarmi stroll, which takes guests to visit the farm animals on foot. Meet goats, pigs, cows, sheep and ponies. And of course, there’s also hay rides out to the corn fields and pumpkin patch.

Location: 8796 240 Street, Langley

Halloween Events in Vancouver Corn Mazes Nothing says "fall" quite like heading to a corn maze. Luckily, there's lots of them near Vancouver to choose from. Embark on a Mystery Maze at Taves Family Farms in Abbotsford, which is a must for all those looking for a bit more of a challenge. There's also a mini maze for younger kids. Maan Farms, also in Abbotsford, has two very different corn mazes to choose from. Visit during the day to frolic through their Enchanted Corn Maze, which is filled with magical creatures and suitable for all ages. Or, adults can take part in a much more terrifying experience after dark. The farm has a haunted corn maze called Slaughterhouse, which is known as being the scariest corn maze in Canada. Bear Creek Halloween Train The miniature train at Surrey's Bear Creek Park has two separate experiences just in time for Halloween. It features a kid-friendly ride and then a scarier ride for teens and adults. Both trains take approximately 10 minutes to get from start to finish. They run every day until the 31st. Canyon Frights Grab your boo and enjoy spooktacular good times at the Capilano Suspension Bridge's Canyon Frights event being held now until Halloween. Decorated with festive pumpkins and spooky displays, the park is the place to be to celebrate the autumn season and revel in the frightful fun of Halloween. Kids of all ages can join in Halloween-themed games or complete the Canyon Frights scavenger hunt to win prizes. Science World After Dark After a long hiatus, Science World's 19+ After Dark event is back on Oct. 27. The experience allows adults to take over the dome. With admission, guests are free to explore the exhibits and galleries at their leisure. Enjoy drinks, food, music and more, and experience a night out for adults that is a little bit out of the ordinary. Burnaby Village Museum Ready, set, get spooked as Burnaby Village Museum once again gets ready to transform its 10-acre venue into a magical world for the return of Eerie Illusions. The popular event will return for 10 days, starting Oct. 20. It will captivate visitors with new displays, costumes, live performances and many surprises lurking in the shadows. The self-guided Halloween experience will feature state-of-the-art lighting, projections, soundscapes and special effects. And it's suitable for all ages, so be sure to bring the whole family. Fall Festivals Fright Nights Running until Halloween, Fright Nights at Playland has seven haunted houses and 19 hair-rising rides this year. If that wasn't enough, there's also eerie decor, live performances and a bunch of monsters roaming around. And for the first time ever, there's an opening "Scaremony," complete with creepy cast members emerging from the fog to welcome guests at 6 p.m. each night. Spectactors can enjoy another new attraction this year, known as the Carnevil Scare Zone. It features three shows nightly, including the incredibly popular Caravan of Curiosities. House of Horrors

Cougar Creek's terrifying House Of Horrors is back in Surrey this fall and it's not for the faint of heart. Those who dare can take part in three "haunts" at the event, including their Echoes of Abbath, which encourages guests to "follow the echoes of the ancient drums through the bowels of the dark underworld." House Of Horrors runs until Halloween at 12530 72nd Avenue in Surrey. Coquitlam Scream Park A terrifying "Scream Park" is taking place at Coquitlam Centre now until Halloween. Vancouver Horror Nights is transforming a section of the mall, with a series of eerie attractions including the House of Fear, Sacrifice Sensory Deprivation Maze and a Boogeyman Bash. The House of Fear has been reimagined for 2022. It's scary, and twice the size of the classic fear maze. Those who dare to enter the Sacrifice Sensory Deprivation Maze will be blindfolded and chained to their friends and led through the maze with monsters in front and behind them. Of course, there's a more family-friendly option as well. The Boogeyman Bash is a 1-hour outdoor event with face painting, games and a kid-friendly maze. Pumpkins After Dark Walk through a pumpkin wonderland with over 6,000 hand-carved gourds to explore every step of the way at this outdoor Halloween event in Burnaby. Besides lit pumpkin sculptures and displays, Pumpkins After Dark features music, sounds and special effects. It's happening now until Oct. 31 at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby's Central Park. Harvest Days at VanDusen VanDusen Botanical Garden is presenting Harvest Days, a family-friendly celebration of the gorgeous fall season and autumn's bounty. Their veggie garden and maze area will be transformed for the occasion, with fun photo areas, entertainment, tasty treats and more. Harvest Days will be open on Saturdays and Sundays throughout October. Entry times are available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.