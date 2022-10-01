You Can Finally Get Your Hands On Pumpkins Filled With Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Again

Spice spice baby. Pumpkin spice that is. And we’ve got just the treat to fulfill your pumpkin spice needs this fall.

Maan Farms has brought back its ever-so-popular (and highly Instagrammable) double pumpkin spice cream.

The pumpkin spice ice cream is made with roasted pumpkins right from their patch and full of spices like nutmeg, ginger and cinnamon.

It’s then topped off with a homemade ginger molasses cookie and whipped cream for a sweet autumn treat.

The presentation takes it to a whole new level as it’s served inside a miniature pumpkin, also from their patch.

Maan Farms has a plethora of other must-try seasonal eats, like their fresh made-to-order deep fried mini donuts, Mama Maan’s signature pumpkin pie and other delectable take-home treats. Their wine (appropriately served in a blood bag) is another must.

Whether you want to hunt for the perfect pumpkin at the patch, get lost in a corn maze, spook yourself at one of the haunted attractions or just indulge your sweet tooth this fall, Maan Farms has got it all.

And the double pumpkin spice cream itself is reason enough to visit.

Maan Farms

Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

