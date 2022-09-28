This Local Pumpkin Patch Has An Enchanting ‘Pumpkin House’ & Fairy Tale Carriage

As soon as autumn hits, many of us begin looking for fun fall activities and of course the best pumpkin patches to visit.

Well this family farm has it all, including a large pumpkin patch that is filled with fairy-tale touches that are perfect for your fall photos.

Taves Family Farm in Abbotsford is creating an enchanting experience and some must-see pumpkin features that provide loads of fun for friends and family.

There is much to do at Taves Farm that it’s recommended to take a full day and plan ahead.

Here are some of the attractions available this fall:

Pumpkin patch complete with a fairy-tale carriage

Pumpkin path with enchanted hut made out of pumpkins

Hay rides

Farm animals including a petting barn

Mini maze for kids as well as a large mystery maze

Tractor trail

Zip track line

Slides

U-pick apples in the apple barn

Jumping pillow, playground and pedal karts

Pumpkin cannon

Corn cannon

& much more

You can also shop at the country store or try their in-house soft or hard apple cider.

Season passes are available that offer all attractions and options. The pumpkin patch is officially open, general admission is $12 per person and up (depending on what else you want to do) and children 2 and under are free.

Taves Family Farms

Address: 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

Hours: Daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Passes: Passes are available through the online ticketing system

Cost: $12 and up, children 2 and under are free

