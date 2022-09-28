This Local Pumpkin Patch Has An Enchanting ‘Pumpkin House’ & Fairy Tale Carriage

As soon as autumn hits, many of us begin looking for fun fall activities and of course the best pumpkin patches to visit.
Well this family farm has it all, including a large pumpkin patch that is filled with fairy-tale touches that are perfect for your fall photos.
Taves Family Farm in Abbotsford is creating an enchanting experience and some must-see pumpkin features that provide loads of fun for friends and family.
There is much to do at Taves Farm that it’s recommended to take a full day and plan ahead.
Here are some of the attractions available this fall:
- Pumpkin patch complete with a fairy-tale carriage
- Pumpkin path with enchanted hut made out of pumpkins
- Hay rides
- Farm animals including a petting barn
- Mini maze for kids as well as a large mystery maze
- Tractor trail
- Zip track line
- Slides
- U-pick apples in the apple barn
- Jumping pillow, playground and pedal karts
- Pumpkin cannon
- Corn cannon
- & much more
You can also shop at the country store or try their in-house soft or hard apple cider.
Season passes are available that offer all attractions and options. The pumpkin patch is officially open, general admission is $12 per person and up (depending on what else you want to do) and children 2 and under are free.
Taves Family Farms
Address: 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford
Hours: Daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Passes: Passes are available through the online ticketing system
Cost: $12 and up, children 2 and under are free
