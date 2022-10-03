15 Charming Pumpkin Patches In Metro Vancouver Perfect For A Fall Adventure

‘Tis the season for pumpkin picking, getting lost in a corn maze and sipping on some pumpkin spiced seasonal beverages.

These activities are fun and brings back warm & fuzzy feelings no matter how old you are. So dig out your flannel outfits and head to one of the best pumpkin patches in Metro Vancouver.

Best Pumpkin Patches in Metro Vancouver

Maan Farms

Enjoy a family-friendly outing or date day with your significant other at this Abbotsford farm. There are several activities to take part in at the farm over the fall season, including the pumpkin patch (obviously), corn maze, barnyard animals and goat yoga. Plus, there’s pumpkin spice ice cream to indulge in, which is also fittingly served inside a pumpkin.

Location: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Taves Family Farms

Spend the day roaming the acres upon acres of apple orchards and pumpkin fields for all the quintessential fall vibes. Taves Family Farms is an idyllic date spot, where couples can go apple picking, enjoy a hayride and explore the corn maze. It’s also home to Taves Estate Cidery, so make sure to sip on one of their hard ciders (or better yet, get a tasting flight to try them all) and then cuddle the goats afterwards.

Location: 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

Richmond Country Farms

Check out this fun farm experience in Richmond. It’s a great place to bring the whole family on a crisp autumn day. Go on a tractor ride out to the pumpkin patch or hop on their miniature train. After enjoying all the pumpkin patch festivities, visitors can stop in at the market, which is a destination all in itself. Shop for everything from fresh local produce to a variety of artisanal goods.

Location: 12900 Steveston Hwy, Richmond

Eagle Acres Dairy Pumpkin Patch

Embrace all the classic fall activities at this charming pumpkin patch in Langley. Eagle Acres is best known for its safarmi stroll, which takes guests to visit the farm animals on foot. Meet goats, pigs, cows, sheep and ponies. And of course, there’s also hay rides out to the corn fields and pumpkin patch.

Location: 8796 240 Street, Langley

Laity Pumpkin Patch

Those heading out to Maple Ridge can check out two different Laity locations for all your pumpkin needs. There’s a plethora of fun fall-themed activities to choose from, including a u-pick pumpkin area, obstacle course, corn maze, hay wagon rides, race maze, family games area, pumpkin cannon and a series of houses and buildings made out of pumpkins. There’s also a pumpkin town and glow-in-the-dark patch to explore at the South location.

Location: 21145 128th Avenue and 12725 Laity Street, Maple Ridge

Petey’s Pumpkin Patch

This popular pumpkin patch has everything you need for a fun afternoon spent with family and friends. Enjoy train rides, a corn maze and a variety of farm animals. They also have a vast selection of pumpkins of all sizes to go pumpkin hunting. And there’s even an all-new attraction this year: a 9-hole mini golf course—so make a whole day out of it.

Location: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

Southlands Heritage Farms

You don’t have to leave the city in order to find the perfect pumpkin. This magical farming oasis in Vancouver is an awesome spot to kick back and relax. Most pumpkins have already been harvested and are spread around the orchard for easy choosing. It’s also home to several adorable farm animals, including goats, sheep, chickens and horses.

Location: 6767 Balaclava Street, Vancouver

More Amazing Pumpkin Patches Near Vancouver

Rondriso Farms located at 8390 172 Street, Surrey

Port Kells Pumpkin Patch located at 18730 88 Avenue, Surrey

Hazelmere Pumpkin Patch located at 18507 20th Avenue, Surrey

Westham Island Herb Farm Pumpkin Patch located at 4690 Kirkland Road, Westham Island, Delta

Aldor Acres Pumpkin Patch located at 8301 252nd Street, Langley

Harris Pumpkin Patch located at 24227 Dewdney Trunk Rd, Maple Ridge B.C.

Willow View Farms located at 288 McCallum Road, Abbotsford

Chilliwack Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch located at 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

