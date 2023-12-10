Walk or Drive-By These Magical Local Homes Decorated With Christmas Lights

Aside from holiday events, private homes adorned in Christmas lights can be an equally impressive sight.
There are many houses all across Metro Vancouver that go all out when it comes to the holidays. From twinkling lights to mechanical displays and elaborately sized trees, these houses pull out all the stops and are definitely worth checking out this holiday season.
If you are looking to visit some magical looking homes this holiday season, here are some to add to your list.
These displays are definitely worth checking out, as the home homeowners spend countless hours setting up beautiful lights that brings entertainment for the entire neighbourhood. For some they do it for charity, and others may do it simply to spread joy.
Not only are these houses great for bringing up your holiday spirits, but they’re also budget friendly date ideas perfect for the family.
Canucks Place Hospice
A home for children that are at end-of-life. This beautiful place tries to make the home brighter every year.
Address: 1690 Matthews Avenue, Vancouver
Bute Street
Address: 995 Bute St, Vancouver
DuPlessis Home
This home is decorated annually by the DuPlessis. Donations are collected to go to BC Childrens Hospital.
Address: 8222 Burnlake Drive, Burnaby
Miracle on Rae Street
This Port Coquitlam home spares no light, their home and giant tree is adorned with lights to raise funds for the food banks.
Address: 3313 Rae Street, Port Coquitlam
The HoHoHo House
This Richmond home is popular during the holidays and pulls out all the stops for those walking or driving by.
Address: 4280 Garry Street, Richmond
Rudolph & Friends Christmas
Address: 15499 22nd Ave, Surrey
Magical Holiday Lane on Forty Third
This beautiful house has a classic Dr. Seuss theme with displays that seems to have come right out of the book.
Address: 20504 43 Ave Langley, BC
Enjoy taking in all the beautiful Christmas lights this year!