Walk or Drive-By These Magical Local Homes Decorated With Christmas Lights

Aside from holiday events, private homes adorned in Christmas lights can be an equally impressive sight.

There are many houses all across Metro Vancouver that go all out when it comes to the holidays. From twinkling lights to mechanical displays and elaborately sized trees, these houses pull out all the stops and are definitely worth checking out this holiday season.

If you are looking to visit some magical looking homes this holiday season, here are some to add to your list.

These displays are definitely worth checking out, as the home homeowners spend countless hours setting up beautiful lights that brings entertainment for the entire neighbourhood. For some they do it for charity, and others may do it simply to spread joy.

Not only are these houses great for bringing up your holiday spirits, but they’re also budget friendly date ideas perfect for the family.

Canucks Place Hospice

A home for children that are at end-of-life. This beautiful place tries to make the home brighter every year.

Address: 1690 Matthews Avenue, Vancouver

Bute Street

Address: 995 Bute St, Vancouver

DuPlessis Home

This home is decorated annually by the DuPlessis. Donations are collected to go to BC Childrens Hospital.

Address: 8222 Burnlake Drive, Burnaby

Miracle on Rae Street

This Port Coquitlam home spares no light, their home and giant tree is adorned with lights to raise funds for the food banks.

Address: 3313 Rae Street, Port Coquitlam

The HoHoHo House

This Richmond home is popular during the holidays and pulls out all the stops for those walking or driving by.

Address: 4280 Garry Street, Richmond

Rudolph & Friends Christmas

Address: 15499 22nd Ave, Surrey

Magical Holiday Lane on Forty Third

This beautiful house has a classic Dr. Seuss theme with displays that seems to have come right out of the book.

Address: 20504 43 Ave Langley, BC



Enjoy taking in all the beautiful Christmas lights this year!