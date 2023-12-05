11 Cheap Holiday Date Ideas in Metro Vancouver For Under $20

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and romance is in the air. The best part? You don’t have to break the bank to have fun. There are plenty of cheap and affordable date activities to do in and around Metro Vancouver.

So don’t let the holidays pass you by without making time for that special someone in your life. From light displays and carousel rides to holiday movies and ice skating – these are the best holiday date ideas for under $20.

Holiday Date Ideas For Under $20

Grab a hot chocolate and check out a FREE light display

Taking a long walk through some beautiful lights are always an excellent date idea, and there are a number of FREE events and light displays to check out this holiday season, you can check out our complete guide here.

Below are the most romantic spots. Pair this up with a cup of hot chocolate and you got yourself a cozy night out.

Lights at Lafarge: November 24 – Early January at Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam

November 24 – Early January at Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam Winter Experience at the White Rock Bright Walk: December 2- January 8 at the White Rock Pier

December 2- January 8 at the White Rock Pier Williams Park Christmas Lights Display Drive Thru: December 1-20 from 5-9 pm at Williams Park, 8 Ave & 238 Street, Langley Twp

December 1-20 from 5-9 pm at Williams Park, 8 Ave & 238 Street, Langley Twp Steveston’s Winter In The Village: December 1 – January 8 at Steveston Village, Richmond – with a special Santa Clause Parade on Dec 24th from 6pm.

Cost: Free admission

Take a stroll through Stanley Park

Don’t be discouraged by the fact the Stanley Park Holiday train is sold out – there’s plenty of lovely activities at one of Vancouver’s favourite tradition. Hold hands and become enthralled by the sparkling illuminations, iconic fire truck, giant red reindeer, and tunnel of lights of Stanley Park Bright Nights.

When & Where: November 30 – January 6 from 4-10pm at Stanley Park

Cost: By Donation, train rides are $15 but needs to be purchased online ahead of time.

Ride the carousel at the Burnaby Village Museum

Feel like you’ve been transported back in time, as Burnaby Village Museum’s annual event completely transforms the heritage town into a Winter Wonderland with twinkling lights and holiday spirit. Hot tip – the carousel rides are only $2.52. There are also a number of other activities you can participate in, as well as amazing light displays.

When & Where: November 25 to January 5, 2024 at the Burnaby Village Museum, Burnaby

Cost: Entry is Free, Carousel rides are only $2.52 /ride

Hop on the Little Blue Ferry at False Creek

View all the vibrant holiday lights as your float through False Creek and around Granville Island. Choose from 3 routes and 9 dock locations through the scenic urban waters of Vancouver. To select the ideal route for your and your soulmate, visit the official website. As you ride along with water, you’ll also be able to catch glimpses of beautiful holiday decorations along the shore.

When & Where: Various locations at various times

Cost: $2.50 /ride or $18.00 /person for a day pass

Catch a Christmas Movie

Perfect for any couples who are young at heart, or in a nostalgic mood, Cineplex offers cheap movies at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. December’s lineup includes holiday favourites such as The Polar Express, and Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch.

You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

Where & When: Saturdays from 11am at participating cinemas

Cost: $2.99 /person

Go Ice Skating Downtown

Couples holding hands at the skating rink is a Christmas staple, and Vancouver has at least two marvelous options available. Both of these venues have an amazing backdrop of the city or the water, with tons of beautiful lights and eats nearby to make it a beautiful evening.

Robson Square Ice Rink: December 1 – February 29 from various times at Robson Square Ice Rink, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

December 1 – February 29 from various times at Robson Square Ice Rink, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver Ice Skating at North Vancouver’s Shipyards Rink: December 1 – March 3 from various times at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Entry admission; Skate rentals are $5

Check Out a Holiday Market

Stumped about what to get your loved one? Look no further than Metro Vancouver’s many festive villages and Christmas markets.

Let your heart become merry and bright through the twinkling lights and dazzling sights of these amazing local holiday markets. There’s something for everyone, from the massive Vancouver Christmas Market to the traditional Swedish Christmas Market, or the incredibly unique Weirdos Holiday Market.

When & Where: Various locations and dates

Cost: Admission ranges from Free to $20 /person depending on venue

Hope aboard a Holiday Train at Bear Creek

Riding on a mini-holiday train through a winter wonderland of lights and festive displays is undoubtedly one of the most magical holiday experiences. Bear Creek is offering an wonderful night train ride surrounded by shimmering light displays, perfect for couples of all ages.

When & Where: Wednesdays – Sundays, Dec 2-30, 6-10 pm at Bear Creek Park, 13750 88 Ave, Surrey

Cost: $13 /person

Experience the New Winter Wonderland in Squamish At Dusk

Get ready for a dazzling holiday fusion of lights, art, and pure magic as Squamish at Dusk launches its first winter magic experience!

Couples can walk through a magical tunnel of lights, explore glowing trees, and experience an under-the-water-themed installation. Wrap up a perfect night for two at the Adventure Centre with hot drinks and fire pits.

When & Where: Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from November 23 to December 10 at Rose Park – 38550 Loggers Lane, Squamish

Cost: $7-$15 /person

Go Sledding on Seymour Mountain

Play in the snow and enjoy the excitement of tubing or tobogganing with your date! Bring your own toboggan or purchase a sliding mat from Mt. Seymour. Thrills, laughs and romance are guaranteed. Exact dates are TBA, but they are usually open mid November until January.

When & Where: From mid November – January, Mount Seymour, 1700 Mount Seymour Road, North Vancouver, BC

Cost: $10 – $15 /person

Sip a Delectable Cocktail in Tinseltown

Good news cocktail lovers – the Christmas-themed pop-up returns to Vancouver this Winter. It’s all about spreading holiday cheer with Santa, elves, presents, festive decorations, and a delightful Christmas cocktail menu. With decorations galore, this event will leave you in the holiday spirit. The event may be a bit higher, but include entry to the beautifully decorated bar for 90 minutes and a festive drink.

When & Where: November 22 – December 31 at Le Soleil Hotel, 567 Hornby St., Vancouver

Cost: $15 /person