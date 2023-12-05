Looking for a free Christmas experience in Langley? Look no further than “Magical Holiday Lane on Forty Third” in Langley.
You may recognize this charming neighborhood home from their Halloween transformation earlier this year. However, as Christmas comes around, the house is turned into the Winter Wonderland of Whoville from Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic.
The best part, it’s open to the public and entirely FREE to visit.
Where To See These Langley Christmas Lights
Located at 20504 43 Avenue in Brookswood, Langley, this delightful Christmas Town is open from 9 am to 9 pm every day.
Visitors can enter through an arch entrance, greeted by the grinch himself and immerse yourself in a world of holiday wonder.
As you wander through this festive Christmas Town, you’ll be captivated by hundreds of props and decorations thoughtfully arranged across the property. Stroll through beautiful lights, Christmas trees, and props that seem to have come straight out of the pages of Dr. Seuss’s classic tale.
Take a look at the stunning display:
Magical Holiday Lane on Forty Third
Where: 20504 43 Ave Langley, BC
When: Open in December from 9 am to 9 pm every day.
Cost: Free