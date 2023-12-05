604 Now
Things to do

Free Christmas Town Whoville & the Grinch Display in Langley

By

Add to Bucket List
Christmas lights Langley

Photo submitted by Debbie Biggin

Looking for a free Christmas experience in Langley? Look no further than “Magical Holiday Lane on Forty Third” in Langley.

You may recognize this charming neighborhood home from their Halloween transformation earlier this year. However, as Christmas comes around, the house is turned into the Winter Wonderland of Whoville from Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic.

The best part, it’s open to the public and entirely FREE to visit.

RELATED: Burnaby’s Popular Christmas Lights Display Just Lit Up Again For a Good Cause

Where To See These Langley Christmas Lights

Located at 20504 43 Avenue in Brookswood, Langley, this delightful Christmas Town is open from 9 am to 9 pm every day.

Visitors can enter through an arch entrance, greeted by the grinch himself and immerse yourself in a world of holiday wonder.

As you wander through this festive Christmas Town, you’ll be captivated by hundreds of props and decorations thoughtfully arranged across the property. Stroll through beautiful lights, Christmas trees, and props that seem to have come straight out of the pages of Dr. Seuss’s classic tale.

Take a look at the stunning display:

Christmas lights Langley
Photo submitted by Debbie Biggin
Christmas lights Langley
Photo submitted by Debbie Biggin
Christmas lights Langley
Photo submitted by Debbie Biggin
Christmas lights Langley
Photo submitted by Debbie Biggin
Christmas lights Langley
Photo submitted by Debbie Biggin

Magical Holiday Lane on Forty Third

Where: 20504 43 Ave Langley, BC

When: Open in December from 9 am to 9 pm every day.

Cost: Free

You Might Also Like

free things to do vancouver

19 FREE Holiday Events to Add to Your Bucket List in Metro Vancouver
vancouver winter date

11 Cheap Holiday Date Ideas in Metro Vancouver For Under $20

Share

Log in or create an account to save content

Become a local insider