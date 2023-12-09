Miracle on Rae Street is back and it’s spectacular.
Holiday lights at this Port Coquitlam house just lit up, but this is no ordinary holiday home display. This home has over 200,000 lights all synced up to music, making an absolutely breathtaking display.
The owners have been bringing Christmas spirit to the neighbourhood for the past 10 years. This year’s event is sponsored by Beedie and supports the Share Society.
Rightfully called “Miracle on Rae Street,” the home at 3313 Rae Street, will be lit up every night until January 7, 2024.
In addition the hundreds of thousands of lights, fans are treated to a 90 ft tall Christmas tree and plenty of other displays at this Port Coquitlam home. Homeowner Dale Brindley and his friends put up the display every year and have raised as much as $8,000 in the past.
Each year as many as 10,000 visitors come through to see the display. If you are planning to visit, it is recommended to enter Rae Street from Prairie Avenue and exit onto Fremont Street, creating a one-way route.
Take a sneak peak
Miracle on Rae Street
Where: 3313 Rae Street, Port Coquitlam
When: Sunday – Thursday 5-10 pm, Friday & Saturday 5-11 pm