The Global Peace Index (GPI) for 2026 has just been published, and Canada can be proud that it’s been named in the top-20 most peaceful countries in the world.

Although the GPI “finds that the world has continued its longstanding trajectory of deteriorating peacefulness,” Canada is still keeping pace alongside other peaceful countries, whereas the U.S. is falling in rank.

RELATED: Canadians Only Have A Few Weeks Left To Claim Cash From A $4.75M Medicine Settlement

Global Peace Index

Published by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), the GPI is a leading measure of global peacefulness. The index ranks 163 independent states and territories, covering 99.7% of the world’s population.

“This year’s results show that the average level of global peacefulness deteriorated by 0.7 per cent over the past year,” reads the report. “This is the 12th consecutive year that global peacefulness has deteriorated, and the 15th deterioration in the last 18 years.”

Most Peaceful Countries in the World

For the 19th consecutive year, Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world. Iceland is followed by New Zealand, Switzerland, Slovenia, and Ireland.

Canada currently ranks at #14 overall, jumping up one place since last year’s index. It has a score of 1,525 to place it in the “high” state of peace ranking.

On the other hand, the United States of America dropped four places from 2025’s index. Currently, the country sits at $134 with 2,535 points in the “low” state of peace ranking.

“There are now 119 countries that are less peaceful than they were in 2008, the year the GPI was first published, and conflict has been the primary driver of the long-run decline,” the report explains. “In the past year alone, 99 countries recorded a fall in peacefulness compared with just 62 that improved, with the majority of the 23 GPI indicators deteriorating on average and seven of the eight GPI regions also recording a deterioration.”