Get ready to stock up on all your candles because Bath & Body Works is having their semi-annual sale!

This means you can get all the soaps and fragrances you could ever want at discounted prices, and make your house smell as good as their store does.

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Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale

The Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale offers products up to 75% off. Depending on your usual candle haul, that could mean a whole lot more for the season.

Many of the single-wick candles are marked down from $17.95 to just $7.18. Some popular scents include Coconut Piña Colada and Oceanside Lavender. As for 3-wick candles, those are on sale for only $11.99 (original price $26.95).

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You can also pick up tons of body care products, including cleansing bars and body lotions. They also have fine fragrance mists, body cream, and body wash. It’s basically everything you could ever need for your morning bathroom rituals.

The sale is on from now until Friday, June 19, 2026 at 5:59 a.m. ET. No coupons are required if you’re shopping in-store. All you need to do is bring your products up to the counter. For online shopping, any discounts will be automatically added during checkout.