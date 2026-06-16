Flight restrictions have been imposed on the airspace over Vancouver, including the area above BC Place Stadium, for the remaining FIFA World Cup games.

Confirmed by the Canadian Armed Forces, these restrictions will be in place for three hours before and after each game. Reportedly, they are “to ensure the safety and security of the public” due to Norad aircraft potentially being airborne during the games.

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Airspace Restrictions in Vancouver

According to Capt. Rebecca Garad, a spokesperson for the North American Aerospace Defence Command with the Canadian Armed Forces, the restrictions will be placed on low-level visual flight traffic. This includes not only the Vancouver Harbour, but also the Toronto Billy Bishop control zones, near both cities’ downtown cores.

Civilian flights conducted under visual flight rules will be restricted, although police, medical, and “limited civilian traffic” may be permitted.

Additionally, drone flights have been restricted over BC Place, the official FIFA Fan Festival, and a variety of team training locations.

The Canadian Press notes that while some organizations were caught unawares by the restrictions, Harbour Air “continues to run as normal as commercial air service is exempt.”

Other companies like Seair Seaplanes have been forced to cancel tours, reorganize tour schedules, and rebook customers.

The FIFA World Cup has six more games to go at BC Place, including: