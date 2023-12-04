Burnaby’s Popular Christmas Lights Display Just Lit Up Again For a Good Cause

Burnaby’s popular DuPlessis Family Christmas Display is back for the 2023-24 holiday season. Drop by and enjoy a new 12 minute light show including thousands of lights, ornaments and inflatables.
The best part? This magnificent display has been created in support of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, and takes place annually. The family has been collecting donations for BCCHF since 1998. In 2022 alone they raised $27,000.00.
Where To See These Burnaby Christmas Lights
The full display is a sight to see. It is fully synchronized to music and runs consistently, on 12-minute loops.
This year, they also have a brand new new pixel wall that gives the display an extra fun pop of colour. Returning are a number of favourite characters, a 23′ tree, inflatables, snowmen, soldiers, trees, tropical characters and so much more.
The Christmas Display runs from 4:30PM to 12 AM daily until January 2nd, 2024 at their home at 8222 Burnlake Drive, Burnaby.
Take a look at the stunning display:
If you can’t make the drive out that way, you can checkout the YouTube video of the home in previous years.
Those wishing to make a donation can do so on the family’s website.
DuPlessis Family Christmas Display Burnaby
When: 4:30 pm to 12 am, December 1, 2023 through January 2, 2024
Where: 8222 Burnlake Drive, Burnaby
Cost: Free