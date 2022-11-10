16 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Nov 11-13)

The weekend has finally arrived and there’s lots of things to do in and around the city to take advantage of it.

From the new Beyond King Tut exhibit to holiday events, there’s something for everyone.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Remembrance Day Ceremonies

Reflect on Canadian veterans by attending one of the many Remembrance Day ceremonies happening on Friday.

One of the most well-attended ceremonies will be the Remembrance Day ceremony at UBC. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 10:45. And of course the annual Remembrance Day service will return to Victory Square in Vancouver. It’s the city’s longest-running annual ceremony.

When & Where: Various locations on Friday, Nov. 11

Vancouver Christmas Market

Everyone’s favourite holiday tradition is returning this weekend. The German-inspired Vancouver Christmas Market officially opens on Saturday.

Shop dozens of local vendors, sip on some mulled wine and dig into authentic German eats while enjoying the festive atmosphere.

When & Where: Saturday, Nov 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at Jack Poole Plaza,1055 Canada Place

Hypeflea Streetwear Market

Vancouver’s newest flea market is coming to the city this weekend.

Hypeflea is bringing vintage streetwear and high fashion fits that you definitely won’t want to miss out on. And with lots of rare sneakers, it’s the place to be for sneakerheads.

When & Where: Sunday, Nov. 13 at Fortune Sound Club, 147 East Pender Street

Bear Creek Lights

Celebrate nature at night by exploring stunning light displays set along the beautiful trails at Bear Creek Park.

The park might be beautiful by day, but it’s absolutely magical at night, with lots of twinkling lights to discover along the way.

When & Where: Happening all weekend long at Bear Creek Park, 13750 – 88 Avenue, Surrey

Estée Lauder Warehouse Sale

This iconic company is hosting its first-ever Vancouver warehouse sale. Hosted by the Premium Retail Group, discover unbelievable discounts on Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown and Bumble & Bumble.

Discounts of 50% or more will be available on products including makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances and more.

When & Where: Happening all weekend long at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place

Beyond King Tut

Nat Geo’s Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience recently opened in Vancouver.

Go beyond the mask and see Ancient Egypt’s most iconic king like never before at the Vancouver Convention Centre. With 9 galleries to explore, wind through the story of a young boy whose name still looms large, and how he changed the ancient – and modern – world.

When & Where: Now throughout December at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place

North Shore Craft Beer Week

Calling all craft beer lovers! Check out a series of special events being held at 11 participating North Shore breweries, featuring music, limited edition beers, food pop-ups, games, giveaways, and more.

Festivities will be taking place all weekend long, including a country music night, an 80s retro house party and more.

When & Where: Various locations all weekend long

Vancouver Etsy Co Holiday Pop Up

Shop over 80 local makers at this one-of-a-kind holiday market pop-up taking place Saturday and Sunday.

Get an early start on your holiday shopping!

When & Where: Saturday, Nov 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at Pipe Shop Venue, North Vancouver

Winterlust Dome Dining

Who says you can’t enjoy outdoor dining during the fall and winter months? Thanks to heated bubble domes, you can once again soak up the sights and sounds of outdoor dining while also staying warm and cozy.

The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge is bringing back its magical Winterlust dome dining experience in the heart of Coal Harbour.

When & Where: All weekend long at the Westin Bayshore, 1601 Bayshore Drive

Circle Craft Christmas Market

The Circle Craft Christmas Market is a premier showcase of excellence in Canadian craft and design, encompassing traditional, contemporary, one-of-kind, and production works.

Since 1972, the show has been a Vancouver tradition for locals and visitors alike, and is Western Canada’s largest craft market, featuring hundreds of craftspeople and artisans from coast-to-coast.

When & Where: Happening all weekend long at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place

Hershel Warehouse Sale

Hershel also has a warehouse sale this weekend so it’s time to get started on your holiday shopping.

Save up to 75% on some of your favourites during the weekend-long warehouse sale happening at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

When & Where: All weekend long at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place

Ongoing Things To Do

Flyover Canada

This popular attraction is the perfect rainy day activity. Flyover is offering its signature Canada “ride” along with a trek to Hawaii.

Guests will be strapped in as they head on an immersive adventure, complete with special effects and other bells and whistles.

When & Where: Happening all weekend long at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place

Christmas Store at Potters

The entire Potters Nursery garden is now a magical winter wonderland where shoppers can find tens of thousands of holiday favourites.

At a sprawling 28,000 square-feet, the iconic store has something for everyone on your “nice” list and it’s open now up until Dec. 24.

When & Where: Now until Dec. 24 at Potters, 19158 48th Avenue in Surrey

Beauty and the Beast Pop-Up Bar

Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, come along on a 90-minute journey and step into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty & The Beast.

This pop-up bar is brought to you by the interactive team behind The Alice Cocktail Experience, Neverland and The Wizard’s Den.

When & Where: Various dates from now until Sunday, Jan. 22 at Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive

New Cascades Casino

Cascades Casino Delta recently opened to the public so there’s no better time to check it out than right now.

The casino features a gaming floor with entertainment and multiple dining options, including their signature restaurants – Match Eatery & Public House, Summit Bar, and a full-service buffet.

When & Where: All weekend at 6005 Highway 17A in Delta

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

When & Where: All weekend at Science World

